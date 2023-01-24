Mascara Market Information Trends and Insights By Product Type (Volumizing, Lengthening, Curling, others), By Category (Regular, Waterproof), By Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non- Store Based) – Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

Mascara Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Mascara Market Information By Product Type, By Category, By Distribution Channel, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, By 2030, the mascara market can be worth USD 13,670.7 Million, recording a CAGR of 7.10% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Synopsis

Cosmeticians frequently use a mascara applicator to keep makeup from smearing or running. Mascara applicators direct users toward simple applications that prevent smearing on the eyelids and the area underneath them. Advanced technologies like 3D printing and cutting-edge material science are being employed to make mascara applicators. It is anticipated that social media marketing and online beauty influencers will soon have a significant impact on industry growth.

The United States is thought to be a very lucrative market for mascara applicators, according to the cosmetics industry. As of right now, mascara applicators are primarily utilized for household cleaning, lip exfoliation, hair root touch-ups, and brow grooming.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 13,670.7 Million CAGR 7.10% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Category, By Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Improved Technology Leading To Growing Demand For Luxury Eye Makeup Products Growing Working Women Population

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important companies in the mascara industry are

LOréal SA (France)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.)

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (France)

Coty Inc (U.S.)

Avon Products Inc. (U.S.)

Inika (U.S.)

The Body shop (UK)

Milk Makeup (U.S.)

Revlon Inc. (U.S.)

These businesses are always looking for ways to improve how well they can operate in various nations. They are concentrating on developing cutting-edge products that satisfy all consumer preferences in order to gain a stronger position in the market. A lot of businesses are implementing business strategies like acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations to improve their positions in the global market.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Major factors influencing market revenue growth include rising demand for organic cosmetics, rising usage of cosmetics by women, growing preference for a naturally enhanced eyelash look, particularly among working women, rising demand for eye cosmetics, and growing awareness of one’s physical appearance. Mascara lengthens and darkens eyelashes, draws attention to the eyes, and gives lashes volume and curl.

Because it provides eyes definition and improves the attractiveness of eyelashes, mascara is a crucial component of eye makeup. Additionally, mascara that is waterproof and smudge-proof offers eyelashes an all-day hold and a long-lasting appearance. For instance, Simply Nam announced on Facebook in April 2022 that its first mascara would be available. The jojoba and avocado oils in mascara are meant to feed the lashes deeply and stop damage.

Due to its numerous benefits, like being portable, smudge-proof, waterproof, long-lasting, and others, mascara is experiencing an increase in demand. There are three main types of mascara that are frequently available: liquid, powder, and cream. Because silk proteins have the ability to regulate water flow, the creamy, smooth texture of creamy mascaras gives eyelashes colour, protects them, and helps them stay longer rooted. Additionally, liquid mascara, which is used to enhance the appearance of eyelashes, is available in a variety of hues, including black, brown, blue, green, and purple.

There are many different shades and kinds of mascara available on the market, including curling, thickening, and lengthening mascara. The most common main colour that black iron oxide particles offer for the highest contrast and visibility of eyelashes is black. Titanium dioxide is frequently combined with black pigments to create a darker black effect. The primary hue has become a mass-tone shade by combining pigments that absorb light, such as brown, red, and blue pigments.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (141 Pages) on Mascara:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mascara-market-3507

Market Restraints:

The presence of chemicals in mascara can impede its demand in the market. Certain mascaras have ingredients that may dry out hair follicles, which leads to greater hair growth. Using waterproof mascara, which maintains eyelashes undamaged even when soaked in water, is a common cause of this. As a result of the potential for product residue to stick on lashes and irritate them, many women find it challenging to completely remove their mascara before bed. Regular use of mascara and an eyelash curler can lead to unhealthy, deteriorating eyelashes that eventually fall out.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak, which led to a global lockdown and the temporary closure of industrial facilities, as well as the decline in passenger traffic, had a devastating effect on the cosmetics industry globally. Following the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, airlines are experiencing revenue losses as a result of travel restrictions and the global economic downturn as a whole.

But now that the lockdown has been removed and there is a strong emphasis on stopping the spread of the new coronavirus, players can resume their operations and concentrate on fortifying their supply networks. This may indicate a quicker turnaround for the fake eyelash market going forward.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Curling, Lengthening, Volumizing, and others are the key product types considered in the report.

In 2021, the volumizing category contributed a sizeable portion of revenue. Thickeners give mascara coating on eyelashes more volume, such as hydroxyethylcellulose. Despite their widespread use, they also make a substance more viscous so that mascara may be applied smoothly. Volume mascara helps to grow longer, fuller eyelashes because of the heavier wax and silicone polymer combination it contains. They are designed to enhance the natural shape and colour of lashes and, unlike extending mascaras, do not contain synthetic fibres.

By Category

Regular, and Waterproof are the major categories listed in the MRFR study.

Over the course of the projection period, the waterproof category is anticipated to experience significant revenue growth. Because more women are working, the market for waterproof mascara is booming. Waterproof mascaras are the best choice for the summer and rainy seasons because they are long-lasting and do not smudge.

By Distribution Channel

Store Based as well as Non- Store Based are the primary distribution channels.

While store-based channels now dominate the worldwide market, non-store-based channels are expected to grow at a faster rate over the next several years. With many beauty and makeup product businesses having their own websites, consumers can benefit greatly from non-store distribution channels and internet channels. These websites provide large discounts, which helps make their items more accessible. As a result, the market will maintain its impressive growth in the coming years.

Regional Insights

The market will likely be dominated by Europe. Due to the rising need for cosmetics in the area, Milan, the world’s fashion centre, is present. Furthermore, it is anticipated that another factor affecting the regional market during the evaluation period will be the presence of well-established competitors in the area.

The second-largest market share for mascara is anticipated to go to North America. The development of the regional market can be attributed to the presence of well-known, substantial businesses that have made a significant impact.

