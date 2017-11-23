Media Advisory: Ontario Association of Food Banks (OAFB) to release its annual Hunger Report on November 27th – including new data on hunger and food bank use in Ontario

Breaking News
TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ontario Association of Food Banks will release the findings of its 2017 Hunger Report on Monday, November 27th, 2017. This year’s report discusses food bank use over the last year, and how the current cost of housing and insufficient social assistance are impacting hunger in Ontario. 

Embargoed copies of the 2017 Hunger Report will be available to journalists in advance.

To request an embargoed copy, please email: [email protected] indicating that you accept the embargo conditions.

About the OAFB Hunger Report:

The Hunger Report is the only comprehensive, province-wide report on hunger and food bank use in Ontario. The report highlights the factors driving the continued need for food banks in the province.

The 2017 Hunger Report is available to news media only under an embargo that will end at 12:01am Eastern Time, November 27th, 2017.

The Ontario Association of Food Banks is the province’s leading provider of emergency food support to frontline hunger-relief agencies and the leader in province-wide hunger research. The Ontario Association of Food Banks includes 128 direct member food banks and over 1,100 affiliate hunger-relief agencies, inclusive of: breakfast clubs, community food centres, community kitchens, emergency shelters, and seniors centres. To learn more, please visit: www.oafb.ca

Media Contact:

Amanda King, Ontario Association of Food Banks
416-656-4100 x2932, [email protected]

