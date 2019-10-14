Medley Capital Corporation Announces End of “Go Shop”

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE: MCC) (“MCC” or the “Company”) today announced that the “go-shop” process conducted by the Special Committee of the Board of Directors of MCC (the “Special Committee”), did not produce a “Superior Proposal” as defined in the Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of July 29, 2019, by and between MCC and Sierra Income Corporation (the “Amended MCC Merger Agreement”). The Company’s Board of Directors continues to recommend that the Company’s shareholders adopt the Amended MCC Merger Agreement.

Starting on September 27, 2019, the date on which the “go-shop” period expired, subject to certain exceptions for “Excluded Parties” as defined in the Amended MCC Merger Agreement applicable through October 11, 2019, MCC became subject to customary “no shop” provisions under the Amended MCC Merger Agreement. The “no shop” provisions restrict the ability of the Company and its representatives to solicit alternative acquisition proposals from, engage in negotiations or discussions with, or provide confidential information to, third parties, subject to customary “fiduciary out” provisions.

During the “go-shop” period, Houlihan Lokey, the independent financial advisor retained by the MCC Special Committee, contacted 194 potential buyers and strategic partners to solicit interest in making a proposal, resulting in 27 parties executing non-disclosure agreements with MCC. These parties were provided access to certain information regarding MCC. Seven parties submitted initial indications of interest with a total of 12 proposals. Following discussions between these parties and representatives of MCC, three of these parties submitted revised indications of interest with a total of four proposals. Subsequently, two of these parties submitted further revised indications of interest. After extensive negotiations with these parties, and after consulting with its independent financial and legal advisors, the MCC Special Committee did not find that any of the proposals constituted a “Superior Proposal”.

About Medley Capital Corporation

Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (“BDC”) that trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MCC) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: MCC). Medley Capital Corporation’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions, to help these companies expand their businesses, refinance and make acquisitions. Our portfolio generally consists of senior secured first lien loans and senior secured second lien loans. Medley Capital Corporation is externally managed by MCC Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. For additional information, please visit Medley Capital Corporation at www.medleycapitalcorp.com.

