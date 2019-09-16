Mi9 Retail and Onfleet Partner to Provide Full-Stack Grocery E-Commerce and Last-Mile Delivery Software

New API integration enables joint customers to quickly connect the two solutions for greater efficiency

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Onfleet , the fastest-growing provider of last-mile delivery management software, and Mi9 Retail , the fastest growing provider of unified retail commerce solutions, announced today that the two companies have partnered to provide end-to-end grocery e-commerce and last-mile delivery software.

Onfleet and Mi9 Retail made the announcement from Groceryshop 2019 , taking place Sept. 16-19 in Las Vegas.

Mi9 Retail’s popular Enterprise Commerce Platform helps drive revenue growth for grocers. Onfleet’s fleet management software helps enterprise grocers and supermarkets improve the efficiency of their delivery operations. Grocers find that with Onfleet, they can plan and execute on more pickups and deliveries with the same resources, without sacrificing on-time delivery rates. Onfleet was recently ranked #124 on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies, and #3 in San Francisco.

Thanks to a new API integration enabling fast and easy connection between the two solutions, grocers can now extend the efficiency gains of Mi9 right through to the customer’s doorstep with Onfleet.

One joint customer, United Supermarkets, is already using the API, and several more will quickly follow.

“In order to maintain margins and make a profit, online grocers have to be exceptionally efficient – and Mi9 and Onfleet can play a big role in making that happen,” said Neil Moses, CEO at Mi9 Retail. “Joint customers have raved about the impact Onfleet has made on their last-mile delivery operations, and we’re looking forward to working together.”

“Mi9 has earned a reputation as the best-in-class ecommerce solution for grocery,” said Khaled Naim, co-founder and CEO of Onfleet. “This integration will give our customers a big advantage when it comes to operational efficiency.”

To see Onfleet in action, visit the company at booth #528 at Groceryshop.

About Mi9 Retail

Mi9 Retail is the fastest growing provider of enterprise software for retailers, wholesalers, and brands. Mi9 enables the world’s leading retailers to automate and optimize their entire Plan-to-Sell™ process, from planning to executing, influencing, and selling merchandise in-store, online, and on any device. Mi9 corporate retail systems facilitate better planning, master data management, allocation, and replenishment, and Mi9 customer engagement and point-of-purchase systems boost revenue across digital and brick-and-mortar channels. Our solutions are connected via a common analytics framework that serves as the foundation of the system and speeds time to insight with role-based dashboards, KPIs, and governed self-service data discovery. Mi9 Retail is committed to helping retailers on their path to success, so they can maximize revenue and customer engagement while minimizing costs. Visit www.mi9retail.com to learn more.

About Onfleet

Onfleet is a modern, cloud-based logistics management software platform that supports thousands of delivery fleets in the U.S. and 90 countries around the world. The company powers millions of deliveries every month across a broad range of industries including grocery, retail, alcohol, pharmacy, parcel and furniture. Onfleet’s platform includes a web-based dashboard, intuitive driver apps, real-time tracking and notifications for customers, and a robust API. It helps businesses route and dispatch efficiently, collect proof of delivery, access comprehensive last-mile delivery analytics, and provide a delightful customer experience. Onfleet’s clients include innovative delivery enterprises like Imperfect Produce, The Gap, Firehouse Subs, NAPA Auto Parts, Capsule, Lugg and Chewse. For more information, visit www.onfleet.com or follow us at @onfleet.

