Mobile Gaming Market is Increasing Due to the Higher Smartphone Adoption and Higher Income Level 5G technology growth.

New York, US, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Mobile Gaming Market By Type, By Platform, By Device And By – Market Forecast Till 2030″, the size of the mobile gaming market was estimated at 101.2 billion USD in 2022. According to projections, the mobile gaming market industry will increase from USD 114.96 billion in 2023 to USD 247.07 billion in 2030, growing at a 13.60% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2023-2030).

Market Synopsis:

The gaming industry has witnessed substantial growth, largely driven by the profound impact of smartphones. The advent of mobile games has brought scalability to the gaming business, revolutionizing the way games are created and consumed. Social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram have also entered the realm of mobile gaming, leveraging innovative game development to differentiate their offerings and enhance their marketing strategies.

In recent years, there has been a remarkable advancement in smartphone hardware capabilities. Unity Technologies, for instance, has introduced improved mobile chipsets that support higher screen resolutions on displays with an average size of 6 inches, all while consuming less battery power. This has resulted in a more immersive gaming experience for users.

Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure –

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6313

Furthermore, rising income levels, especially in developing nations like China and India, have significantly contributed to the growth of the gaming market. As consumers in these regions have more disposable income, they are increasingly willing to spend on video game content. Looking ahead, the Chinese gaming sector is projected to undergo a dramatic expansion in the coming years. Not only is China already the largest market for PC games, but it has also emerged as the leading country for mobile gaming, further solidifying its position in the gaming industry.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The companies in the Mobile Gaming industry include:

Google Inc. (US)

Apple Inc. (US)

Activision Blizzard Inc. (US)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Tencent Holdings Ltd. (China)

Electronic Arts Inc. (US)

Nintendo Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (France)

Gameloft SE (France)

Glu Mobile Inc. (US)

MocoSpace (US).

Latest Industry Updates:

July 2021 – Gamestacy, in collaboration with Beamable, is set to release Influencer, an innovative social mobile game featuring multiplayer functionality. This soft launch aims to unlock new opportunities for gender-specific games within the rapidly growing mobile gaming sector.

May 2021 – During its seventh annual product launch event, NetEase unveiled a lineup of new games for its diverse mobile portfolio. Additionally, updates were announced for over 60 existing titles, further enhancing the gaming experience for players.

Scope of the Report – Mobile Gaming Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 247.07 Billion CAGR during 2023-2030 13.60% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2030 Key Market Opportunities Due to evolving Internet services and new wireless technologies like Wi-Fi, WiMAX, Bluetooth, and others, mobile gaming has improved the experience of wireless multiplayer gaming. Key Market Dynamics Higher Smartphone Adoption and Higher Income Level 5G technology growth



Buy Now Premium Research Report – Get Comprehensive Market Insights.

Market Restraints:

Partnership between Paytm First Games and Alibaba’s Daraz Expands Mobile Gaming Market

In May 2020, an exciting development emerged in the mobile gaming market with the collaboration between Paytm First Games and Alibaba’s Daraz. This partnership led to the creation of a gaming app called Daraz First Games, which is all set to launch in Bangladesh. This venture represents a growing trend among market contenders who are capitalizing on the immense potential of the rapidly expanding mobile gaming industry, particularly in developing regions that offer untapped opportunities.

Since its inception in the 1990s, the mobile gaming industry has experienced remarkable technological advancements. Today, it stands as a multibillion-dollar industry, driven by the ever-increasing number of smartphone users worldwide. The proliferation of wireless technologies and the advancements in smartphone operating systems have played a pivotal role in establishing mobile gaming as a significant frontier in the digital landscape. Furthermore, the market is now witnessing the emergence of new trends such as 5G technology, cloud gaming, and augmented and virtual reality, all of which hold great potential for enhancing business prospects within the mobile gaming industry.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Mobile Gaming Market:

According to MRFR’s analysis of the impact of COVID-19, the stay-at-home measures have resulted in a significant increase in game and app downloads. As the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is expected to persist, the demand for social networks and mobile games is projected to skyrocket within households. The shift to remote work and the closure of educational institutions have contributed to a higher demand for mobile gaming. With individuals being quarantined, there is now more leisure time available to engage in mobile games, resulting in a surge in popularity and top rankings within app stores.

In the short term, experts predict exceptional growth for the gaming industry, particularly in the realm of mobile gaming. A recent global study focused on the impact of COVID-19 reveals that mobile games have become a primary source of entertainment in the EMEA & LATAM region, with approximately 85% of consumers in the region turning to mobile gaming as a means to pass time during social distancing.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages, Charts, Tables, Figures) on Mobile Gaming Market –

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-gaming-market-6313

Segmentation of the Mobile Gaming Market:

The mobile gaming industry can be segmented based on various factors, including the type of games, devices used, and platforms.

In terms of game types, mobile gaming solutions encompass a wide range of genres such as strategy & brain games, action/adventure games, sports and role-playing games, casino games, and more.

solutions encompass a wide range of genres such as strategy & brain games, action/adventure games, sports and role-playing games, casino games, and more. When it comes to devices, mobile games can be played on smartphones, PDAs (Personal Digital Assistants), tablets, and other handheld devices.

In terms of platforms, the market is divided into segments based on the operating systems used. These include iOS (Apple’s operating system), Windows, and Android.

Regional Insights:

The mobile gaming industry is driven by key markets such as North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the rest of the world (RoW). Thorough analysis of the mobile gaming market across these regions provides valuable insights into future prospects and growth opportunities.

North America is expected to offer the most promising growth opportunities for players in the coming years. This can be attributed to the region’s strong affinity for e-sports, a large user base of smartphones, and widespread internet penetration. The United States, in particular, stands out as the most lucrative market for mobile gaming, surpassing growth rates seen in other countries worldwide. Renowned gaming companies like Google LLC, Microsoft, Sony Corp., Nintendo, and Apple Inc. operate in the US and are increasingly investing in augmented reality (AR) technology to enhance the gaming experience and attract a larger player base, thereby driving substantial gains for the regional market.

Ask for Customization – Get a customized version of the report by submitting a customization request.

APAC has the potential to emerge as a significant player in the mobile gaming industry, showcasing a high growth rate in the coming years. The increased adoption of tablets, smartphones, and smart devices in countries such as India, South Korea, and China ensures favorable progress for the regional market. Digitalization efforts and the growing popularity of cloud-based services have enhanced the multiplayer experience and boosted the overall growth of the mobile gaming market in the region. India, in particular, offers substantial growth potential due to its expanding population of mobile gamers. Notably, games like Ludo King gained rapid popularity in India, becoming one of the top-ranking mobile games within a few months. With features like multiplayer support and diverse themes, these games attract the younger population, driving growth in the Indian mobile gaming market.

Related Reports:

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market – The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market industry is projected to grow from USD 282.46 Billion in 2022 to USD 586.92 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030).

– The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market industry is projected to grow from USD 282.46 Billion in 2022 to USD 586.92 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030). Employee Monitoring Solution Market – Employee Monitoring Solution Market is projected to register a CAGR of 17.60%. The market value is estimated to reach up to USD 6.9 Billion during the forecast period 2022-2030.

– Employee Monitoring Solution Market is projected to register a CAGR of 17.60%. The market value is estimated to reach up to USD 6.9 Billion during the forecast period 2022-2030. Tilt Sensor Market – The global Tilt Sensor Market is estimated to grow up to USD 451.69 Million at 8.13% CAGR through 2020-2030

Browse through more Information And Communications Technology Research Reports.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us: