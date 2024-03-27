Longtime Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, who many refer to as a “moderate” Democrat that often works across the aisle, has a voting record in lock step with President Biden nearly 100% of the time, sparking allegations of hypocrisy from his opponents.
Brown, who began serving in the U.S. Senate in 2007, is often referred to in media publications as a practical “moderate” in touch with blue-collar workers in the Buckeye State and as recently as this week campaigned on &
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Maryland’s rising star Dem governor faces first national test after Baltimore bridge collapse - March 27, 2024
- Whale of a lawsuit threatens to swallow up Biden green energy agenda - March 27, 2024
- ‘Moderate’ senator in battleground state voted with Biden almost 100% of the time: ‘Can’t run from his record’ - March 27, 2024