Mueller Delivers HYMAX® Pro Dedicated Size Coupling for New Construction Projects

ATLANTA, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mueller today announced the launch of the HYMAX® Pro dedicated size coupling, the newest addition to the HYMAX repair and installation portfolio for the North American market. This line of dedicated couplings, also known as flexible couplings, is engineered for new construction projects to provide an easy and safe means of joining same-size plain end pipes without the need for welding and/or special pipe fittings.

Applicable to the water and wastewater, irrigation, and industrial markets, the HYMAX Pro dedicated size couplings are available from sizes 4” to 24”. The 4” – 10” sizes feature an industry-first, two-bolt, stab-fit construction. All couplings from this HYMAX Pro line conform to the AWWA C219, NSF 61, and NSF 372 standards for drinking water system components.

“Like all of our HYMAX products, we built this line with safety and product longevity in mind,” said Phil Elovic, General Manager of Repair and Installation Services at Mueller. “The bolts are strategically positioned to face the top for quick installation; and the one-piece stab-fit construction is designed to eliminate dissembling and reassembling.”

The 304SS stainless-steel fusion-bonded epoxy coated hardware and EPDM gasket are built into the standard product specifications of this line without additional cost. This provides corrosion resistance, superior quality, and affordability, for all water utilities.

The HYMAX Pro dedicated coupling comes with an industry-leading two-year warranty and an additional three years when the product is registered with the HYMAX Asset Installer mobile application.

For more information on the HYMAX Pro dedicated size coupling, visit https://www.hymaxusa.com/products-main/hymaxpro-dedicated-couplings.

ABOUT MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition, pressure management products, and software technology that provides critical water system data. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service, and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®.

Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Marketing Contact:   Media Contact:
     
Yolanda Kokayi    Robin Keegan
770-206-4131   770-206-4152
ykokayi@muellerwp.com    rkeegan@muellerwp.com 
     

For more information about us or to view our full line of water products, please visit www.hymaxusa.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“MWP”), and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. MWP brands include Mueller®, Echologics®, Hydro Gate®, Hydro-Guard®, HYMAX®, i2O®, Jones®, Krausz®, Mi.Net®, Milliken®, Pratt®, Pratt Industrial®, Singer®, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant. Please see www.muellerwp.com/about to learn more.

© 2022 Mueller Co, LLC. All Rights Reserved. The trademarks, logos and service marks displayed in this document are the property of Mueller Co., LLC., its affiliates, or other third parties. Products marked with a section symbol (§) are subject to patents or patent applications. For details, visit www.mwppat.com. These products are intended for use in potable water applications. Please contact your Mueller Sales Representative or Customer Service Representative concerning any other application(s).

