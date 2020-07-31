Breaking News
Naropa Community Counseling Offers Community Coronavirus-Specific Support

Boulder, CO, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The COVID-19 virus has created a devastating impact on life as we know it, and many of us are facing increased grief, loss, anxiety, and uncertainty. Naropa Community Counseling (NCC) has provided ongoing therapy through telehealth throughout this crisis, but as the crisis has worn on, it has become clear that the needs for support are growing. 

The clinic formed a group for those affected by COVID-19 in any way, for example, those who are struggling with depression or anxiety, those facing economic worries, those who are caring for family or friends with this illness. We are all impacted by the uncertainty caused by the virus in terms of health, and the stress of thinking about possible infection is only one way in which our mental health may be affected. This group will run from September 14th to November 2nd on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. and will cost only $10 a session. If interested, please contact Sara Loca at [email protected]

The new coronavirus is only one result of the environmental collapse that we are experiencing globally, and this is yet another topic that is causing grief and anxiety for many. NCC is running its popular Climate Grief group, based on the curriculum of the Good Grief Project. This 10-week group focuses on the many ways that expressing our existential sadness about environmental devastation may free our hearts and minds for more constructive action. This support group will be held from August 11th to October 13th on Tuesdays, from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. and will cost only $10 a session. If interested, please contact Joanna Lester at [email protected]

For those wishing to support the mental health of community members that are struggling economically, NCC offers the Client Access Fund. The fund was created last year to address and meet the needs of those who are unable to afford our services. NCC’s individual sessions cost only $30, but even this reduced price is prohibitive to some. This crowdfunding campaign has supported over 25 individuals so far, and all donations go solely to cover the cost of therapy. You can donate to the Client Access Fund here.

Naropa Community Counseling is located at 3400 Table Mesa Drive, Boulder, and is open Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. You can schedule an appointment by phone at 303-546-3589 or at [email protected]

Located in Boulder, Colorado, Naropa University is a private, liberal arts institution offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Naropa University has been recognized as the birthplace of the modern mindfulness movement and is a leader in contemplative education, an approach to learning and teaching that integrates Eastern wisdom traditions and traditional Western scholarship. Naropa University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

Naropa Community Counseling integrates contemplative approaches with modern clinical practice to assist our clients in reaching their highest level of emotional and mental well-being. We provide cutting edge, transformative intervention across a broad range of therapeutic services. Naropa Community Counseling serves Boulder and Front Range residents with low to moderate income, with sliding scale services from $30–90. We also accept Medicaid.

CONTACT: Cassandra Smith
Naropa University
7205301370
[email protected]

