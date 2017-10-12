Netsurion and Vantiv Team for Live-video Webcast to Help Solve the P2PE, EMV and PCI Cybersecurity Puzzle

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Netsurion, a leading provider of remotely-managed data and network security services for multi-location businesses, today announced that it will co-host a live-video webcast with Vantiv, Inc., a leading provider of payments processing services and related technology solutions for merchants and financial institutions, on Oct. 19. The presentation aims to dispel myths and inform merchants on how point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and EMV fit into the cybersecurity puzzle, plus how PCI compliance is impacted.

According to the 2017 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, retail, restaurant, and hotel merchants suffered the greatest from point-of-sale (POS) intrusions in 2016. And soon, ransomware could hit these payment systems, halting merchant transactions in their tracks and costing large sums of money…from paying the ransom or, if prepared, enacting restoration measures.

Unfortunately, experts at Netsurion and Vantiv often hear, “I’ll switch to P2PE, so I won’t need anything else to protect my business.” Sure, P2PE devalues data, makes it unreadable if stolen and reduces PCI scope—but it is not enough alone.

Cybersecurity is already complex. This common misconception is causing undue frustration and intolerable levels of risk.

During this webcast, participants will learn:

How EMV and P2PE impact PCI compliance

What are the cybersecurity concerns of merchant businesses, large and small

Why it’s important to understand overlapping technology solutions and compliance regulation half-truths

How you can leverage practical guidance to implement a reasonable cybersecurity strategy that fits your unique needs

Netsurion and Vantiv will also be taking your questions live on air. To register, see the details below.

Who: John Christly, global CISO, Netsurion and EventTracker, member of the PCI SSC Small Merchant Task Force and Cloud Special Interest Group; Ray Moorman, platform evangelist, Vantiv

What: “Pieces of the puzzle: How do EMV and P2PE impact PCI compliance?” live-video webcast

When: Thursday, Oct. 19, Noon MT

Register: https://developer.vantiv.com/community/news-and-communications/pages/vantiv-one-live. Can’t make the original time? Fill out the form to receive a recording.

About Vantiv, Inc.

Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV) is a leading payment processor differentiated by an integrated technology platform. Vantiv offers a comprehensive suite of traditional and innovative payment processing and technology solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all sizes, enabling them to address their payment processing needs through a single provider. We build strong relationships with our customers, helping them become more efficient, more secure and more successful. Vantiv is the largest merchant acquirer and the largest PIN debit acquirer based on number of transactions in the U.S. The company’s growth strategy includes expanding further into high-growth channels and verticals, including integrated payments, eCommerce, B2B payments, and merchant bank. Visit us at www.vantiv.com, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+ and YouTube.

About Netsurion

Netsurion is a managed security service provider specializing in the protection of multi-location businesses’ information, payment systems, and Wi-Fi networks from data breaches, network outages, and ever-evolving cyberthreats. Our advanced threat protection offering, SIEM-at-the-Edge, delivers comprehensive security benefits to “edge” locations that normally would not have the means to leverage such a solution. Netsurion’s award-winning remote network security services and PCI compliance solutions help keep businesses of any size secure. Any sized branch or remote office, franchise, or sole proprietor operation can use Netsurion without the costs of onsite support. The company serves the retail, hospitality, healthcare, financial, legal, and insurance sectors. www.netsurion.com. Twitter: @Netsurion.

