New book is designed to help readers end bad cycles in romantic relationships

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To help end bad cycles in romantic relationships — this is at the core of “From Make-Believe Love To Real Love” (published by AuthorHouse) by Resilient Butterfly.

In this nonfiction book, the author shares her personal experiences in past relationships. Here, she talks about what she did wrong in the past and how she finally got things right with her current relationship. She also shares insights on overcoming obstacles in relationships to find real love.

“I have 30-plus years of dating experience,” Resilient Butterfly says. “My goal is to help motivate my readers to break bad cycles in romantic relationships and instead learn to create healthy cycles in romantic relationships that are good for them.”

Simple and concise, “From Make-Believe Love To Real Love” will appeal to teens and young adults who are experiencing challenges with their love life. To purchase a copy of the book, visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/822017-from-make-believe-love-to-real-love.

“From Make-Believe Love To Real Love”

By Resilient Butterfly

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 52 pages | ISBN 9781665507356

E-Book | 52 pages | ISBN 9781665507523

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Resilient Butterfly is a former foster youth. She was born and raised in San Francisco, California. She has overcome many obstacles in her life. She is smart, funny, talented, a go-getter, God-fearing, and optimistic.

Resilient Butterfly spoke to two different audiences about her experience in the foster care system. She was a participant in a mentoring program. She volunteered for many events that specifically helped the homeless population and she helped an organization that helps to better the foster care system.

Resilient Butterfly recently got her associate degree in liberal arts and social & behavioral science, and is currently pursuing her career in nursing. Additionally, she is working on another book, trying to become a fashion model, and planning to launch an online clothing store. Resilient Butterfly hopes to inspire other women to chase after their dreams regardless of the obstacles they may face. Interested parties may follow her on Instagram @resilientbutterfly_author

