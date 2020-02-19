New coronavirus cases in China fall for second day as death toll passes 2,000

The death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 on Wednesday although the number of new cases fell for a second straight day, as authorities tightened already severe containment measures in the worst-hit city of Wuhan.
