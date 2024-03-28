Recently Released from Palmetto Publishing
The Underdog Curve: A practical guide to the art and science of underdog success
Charleston, SC, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Specifically crafted for readers who have experienced or are living through adversity, The Underdog Curve is a practical guide that redefines what it means to be an “underdog.” Author George D. Place uses his own lived experiences as fuel to demonstrate how any person can move past their traumas and begin a journey of self-recovery.
The Underdog Curve examines the science and art behind the word “underdog,” introduces nine elements of underdog proﬁciency, and teaches readers how to apply practical frameworks that help in navigating the Underdog Economy.
“The two distinguishing characteristics of this book can be summed up by the book being practical in nature,” said Place, “and being presented from an underdog perspective; written by an underdog, for underdogs.”
Rife with advice and actionable lessons to change your mindset, grow your inner strength, and expand your potential, The Underdog Curve is a must-read for anyone committed to making personal and professional improvements in their lives.
The Underdog Curve: A practical guide to the art and science of underdog success is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.
About the Author:
George Place is the Founder of the Underdog Curve, an online platform that teaches underdogs everything they need to know about becoming a credible contender. He is a proud underdog, having lived a tumultuous childhood and overcoming a variety of personal disadvantages. His professional experience includes five years in the U.S. Army before running financial service organizations for two of the largest homebuilders in the country. He is passionate about advocating for the disadvantaged and enjoys building digital courses, developing training, and building a community that advocates for underdogs. He lives outside Atlanta, Georgia with his wife and son.
Media Contact: George D. Place; Email
Available for interviews: Author, George D. Place
The Underdog Curve: A practical guide to the art and science of underdog success
