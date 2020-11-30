New Romance Novel Details Blossoming Relationship Between an Emerging Opera Star and Catholic Priest

Breaking News
Dominic Palumbo’s ‘Tainted Chalice’ explores an unforgettable forbidden affair that will captivate readers

COMO, Australia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It only takes one encounter for budding opera singer Emily Gray and recently ordained Catholic Priest Father Matteo de Luca to feel an instant spark between them. Understanding their positions in life and the vows Matteo has taken, their growing love faces many obstacles in their path to one another in the new romance novel “Tainted Chalice” by debut author, Dominic Palumbo. A tale of forbidden love and emotional conflicts, Father Matteo and Emily face a difficult decision that will take them on a poignant and compelling journey.

 

The story begins with an introduction to Father Matteo and his transition to a new parish and Emily who stops her law career at university to pursue classical voice training. Love at first sight strikes them both upon their first meeting and they soon struggle to handle their growing affections for each other. As Father Matteo is conflicted with the tainted chalice that God has presented him with, he is torn between deciding to remain with the Priesthood or pursue true love.

 

Their relationship becomes based on their shared connection over music and their combined love for singing rather than romantic intimacy as they balance their true desires for one another. As Father Matteo comes to a decision, he soon discovers that God has other plans in place for him.

 

Romance and the remarkable power of music remains the main focus of this love story that also touches on important issues such as racial vilification, domestic violence and institutional abuse within the Catholic Church. Readers will be enthralled by the impactful story in “Tainted Chalice” as they discover that love can be found anywhere regardless of whether it is refused or rejected.

 

“Tainted Chalice”

By Dominic Palumbo

ISBN: 9781984506771 (softcover); 9781984506788 (hardcover); 9781984506764 (electronic)

Available at the Xlibris Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the author

Dominic Palumbo is a retired physicist and information and communications technology (ICT) expert. He received his Master’s in Applied Physics at Curtin University of Technology. He has devoted his career towards research and his work as a lecturer in his fields. Presently, Palumbo is a volunteer and teaches robotics to Year 4 children. Dominic has no previous publishing (fiction) history except for scientific publications relating to his fields of expertise. “Tainted Chalice” is his first novel and he hope readers thoroughly enjoy reading about the love between Father Matteo and Emily. To learn more, please visit www.dominicpalumbo.com.

Xlibris Publishing Australia, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider dedicated to serving Australian authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibrispublishing.com.au or call 1800 455 039 to receive a free publishing guide.

 

