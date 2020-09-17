Breaking News
New sci-fi book imagines how an engineer becomes a dictator with implanted RFID chips

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Follow David McClurry on his journey in ‘The New Deal’ by Edward Kardashian

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edward Kardashian’s newest political sci-fi story titled “The New Deal: A Novel” (published by Archway Publishing) presents a day that American capitalism dies and begins yielding to a computer-controlled authoritarian regime.

 

David McClurry presents his latest invention, a type of radio-frequency identification (RFID) device before the department of commerce in June of 2035. Though interested by the potential applications of this new hardware in an effort to improve the American economy, the department decides to pass on David’s project. Their decision prompts him to try his luck in politics and launch his own political party three years later. Notwithstanding the lack of campaign and advertisement funds, McClurry runs for President in the fall of 2038. His political party in limbo after an unexpected arrest and beaten by John Morey of the Democratic Party, David is sentenced to ten years in federal prison for having avenged the murder of a friend. As Morey comes across David’s project the following summer, he sets him free from prison temporarily and asks him to run The Chip, hopefully improving the economy. Aware of Morey’s scheme and unable to fully carry out the Democrats’ plan, McClurry becomes the new dictator of the United States and the new leader of an unprecedented post-capitalist world.

 

“I want the readers to experience what it would be like to live in a computer-controlled, post-capitalist era and what it would be like to go from nothing to becoming the dictator, controlling everything through an up and coming technology,” Kardashian says.

 

“The New Deal” is available for purchase online at: https://www.amazon.com/New-Deal-Novel-Edward-Kardashian-ebook/dp/B08GS5Y2XM.

 

“The New Deal”

By Edward Kardashian

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 394 pages | ISBN 9781480891845

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 394 pages | ISBN 9781480891838

E-Book | 394 pages | ISBN 9781480891852

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Following the success of “The Confabulators,” Edward Kardashian comes back with his second novel, a political sci-fi story, which couldn’t be any closer to the current state of affairs in politics as well as emerging technologies in computer hardware. Having obtained a doctorate in the field of mathematics with a thesis on the Riemann Hypothesis, he works as a hedge fund manager for one of the top firms in Manhattan while writing techno thrillers in his spare time. He currently lives in New York City.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

CONTACT: Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
844-669-3957
[email protected]

