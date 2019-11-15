NextCure Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

BELTSVILLE, Md., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 4,077,192 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $36.75 per share. NextCure also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 611,578 shares of its common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the common stock to be sold in the offering are being offered by NextCure. Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, will be approximately $150 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about November 19, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Piper Jaffray & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company and BTIG are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in the offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 14, 2019. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at [email protected]; Piper Jaffray & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About NextCure, Inc.

NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases.

CONTACT: Investor Inquiries Timothy Mayer, Ph.D. NextCure, Inc. Chief Operating Officer (240) 762-6486 [email protected] Media Inquiries Shai Biran, Ph.D. MacDougall (781) 235-3060 [email protected]