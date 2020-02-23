NGM Bio to Host Conference Call to Discuss Preliminary Topline Results, Including Histology Data, from 24-Week Phase 2 Study of Aldafermin in Patients with NASH

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NGM) will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) to discuss preliminary topline results from the 24-week double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled cohort (Cohort 4) of an adaptive Phase 2 study of aldafermin (formerly NGM282) in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, with stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis. Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

