No trade talks but May wins gesture, warm words at EU summit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU leaders shunned Theresa May’s summit plea to negotiate a post-Brexit trade deal on Friday but sweetened the pill for the fragile British prime minister with warm words and a gesture toward future talks.
