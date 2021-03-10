Nocera, Inc. to co-develop 60 hectares of Green Energy Industrial Park of Taixi Township in support of Taiwan Government’s Green Energy Policy

Taiwan President at Taixi Township Green Energy Industrial Park Tsai Ing-wen, President of Taiwan at the Taixi Township Green Energy Industrial Park

TAIPAI, Taiwan and ATLANTA, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nocera Inc. (OTCMKTS: NCRA) An engineering, procurement, construction (“EPC)” company focused on providing solutions to the aquaculture industry announced today that Nocera Taiwan has signed an agreement with Linshan Trading Co., Ltd., to cooperate and develop with the Yunlin County Government and J&V Energy Technology Co., Ltd 60 hectares of land to build a Green Energy Industrial Park in Taixi Township. The project will integrate innovative aquaculture-solutions and electricity technologies. The two companies will be cooperating to build Asia’s largest indoor recirculating aquaculture industrial park.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen toured the Yunlin development on February 19, 2021, meeting with local farmers, investors, and Nocera to review the development. President Tsai Ing-wen stated, “Taiwan leads Asia in green energy transformation with the development of green power the most important task of the next decade.”

Jeff Cheng, President of Nocera, Inc said, “It is great that we had this opportunity to meet with the President Tsai Ing-wen and the local farmers wanting to take parts of the development for green energy. The dual use of the land by placing solar panels for power generation above the free-standing fish tanks will allow for greatly increased economic benefits from developing the land. This lowers the land utilization by allowing fish production for consumption and the excess power generated can be sold to the electric grid operator. We are pleased to take the lead on this project to set an example of the government promoting green energy combining solar power and land-based RAS fish farm.” The combination of solar polar and fish farm developments onto a single piece of property increases the economic utilization of the property, generates clean solar power, and helps feed the population of Taiwan.

Linshan Trading Co., Ltd. was established in 1999 as a seafood trading company. Since then, Linshan Trading has further expended into international trade, biotech research, and the general construction business.

J&V Energy Technology Co. www.jv-holding.com founded in 2016, is Taiwan based solar power plant developer. The company focuses on three (3) key segments, site development, power plant ownership, and management.

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera, Inc. is an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company that designs, builds, and installs equipment for the fish farming industry, as well as provides technical assistance to fish farm operations. Our Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (“RAS”) help preserve the environment by reducing pollution from over concentration of fish as often occurs in fish farms based in natural inland waterways or bodies. Nocera’s RAS tanks can produce 20,000 – 30,000 lbs. of fish annually.

The Nocera team took a group photo with President Tsai Ing-wen, Chairman of the Council of Agriculture Chen Jizhong and other government officials.