North Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations said on Saturday that denuclearization is off the negotiating table with the United States and lengthy talks with Washington are not needed.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Democrats huddle to draft impeachment charges against Trump - December 7, 2019
- North Korea’s U.N. envoy says denuclearization off negotiating table with United States - December 7, 2019
- United States and Iran swap prisoners in rare act of cooperation - December 7, 2019