NuoDB Partners with Rancher Labs to Deliver a Cloud-native SQL Database Across Multi-Cloud Environments for Hong Kong FinTech Leader WeLab

Unveiled at KubeCon North America 2019, new partnership will help WeLab establish virtual bank

San Diego, California, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today at KubeCon North America 2019, NuoDB, the distributed SQL database company , announced a partnership with Rancher Labs, creators of the industry’s most widely adopted Kubernetes management platform, to help WeLab become the first homegrown Hong Kong fintech company to establish a virtual bank. WeLab was recently granted a virtual banking license by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) to deliver a cloud hosted bank to better serve the region. Together, NuoDB and Rancher Labs will help WeLab deliver a single, logical SQL database across a multi-cluster Kubernetes environment managed by Rancher and deployed on multiple cloud providers. This partnership provides the technical infrastructure for WeLab to revolutionize the banking experience for Hong Kong customers.

Recognized by KPMG as one of the top 100 FinTech companies in the world, WeLab is revolutionizing the banking experience by providing seamless digital banking services and challenging traditional banks by designing and building innovative products and services. WeLab works with NuoDB and Rancher to deliver a multi-cloud deployment managed by Rancher utilizing the Rancher Kubernetes Engine (RKE) and NuoDB’s distributed SQL database to service application SQL requests.

NouDB’s cloud-native, cloud-agnostic SQL database delivers the scalability, reliability, and performance customers demand, and is uniquely designed to support financial organizations like WeLab seeking to deliver cloud native banking to their customers. In partnership with Rancher, NuoDB enables core banking applications to be deployed across multiple cloud platforms using a single logical database and RKE for multi-cluster deployment and management through Rancher.

Rancher Labs harnesses containers and Kubernetes to truly unleash all of their power. With Rancher Labs, enterprises have the control and confidence they need to more swiftly develop and deploy applications and services that drive business value. The company’s flagship product Rancher is the industry’s most widely adopted Kubernetes management platform and provides enterprises global control and visibility of all their containers no matter where they are running – from the data center, to the cloud, to the edge.

“We are thrilled to partner with Rancher and support WeLab as they establish a virtual bank and revolutionize the banking experience for customers in Hong Kong,” said Ariff Kassam, CTO, NuoDB. “This partnership underscores our continued commitment to supporting WeLab and customers like them as they look to develop applications in the cloud and across clouds. We look forward to working with Rancher to help more customers leverage the power of Kubernetes for stateful SQL applications and deliver on the demands of a digital era while meeting regulations as they evolve around the world.”

About NuoDB

Founded in 2010, NuoDB is a cloud-native distributed SQL database funded by market leaders, led by industry veterans, and built on the radical notion that a database should never be what holds your applications or business back.

We’ve liberated the enterprise-critical database from its inherent limitations, monolithic architecture, and complacent service providers, and replaced it with scale-out simplicity, continuous availability, transactional consistency, and true partnership. So you can take back control of your database, and do more.

About Rancher Labs

Rancher Labs delivers open source software that enables organizations to deploy and manage Kubernetes at scale, on any infrastructure across the data center, cloud, branch offices, and the network edge. With 27,000 active users and greater than 100 million downloads, their flagship product, Rancher, is the industry’s most widely adopted Kubernetes management platform. For additional information, visit www.rancher.com and follow @Rancher_Labs on Twitter. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

