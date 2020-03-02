NW Natural Water Completes Acquisition of Texas Water Utility

PORTLAND, Ore., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NW Natural Water Company, LLC (NW Natural Water), a wholly owned subsidiary of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN), has completed the acquisition of T&W Water Service Company in Conroe, Texas. The sale was approved by the Public Utility Commission of Texas in close cooperation with the sellers and stakeholders.

Currently, T&W serves approximately 9,200 people through 3,700 connections in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area.

“Adding T&W to the NW Natural Water family is an important milestone in the company’s growth strategy,” said David H. Anderson, NW Natural Holdings president and CEO. “We are thrilled to be operating in Texas and look forward to serving our new customers.”

“We’re excited to join NW Natural Water and are impressed with the company’s track record of providing safe and reliable service,” shared Ron Payne, president of T&W Water. “Plus, the companies have a shared belief that long-standing relationships within the community are an important part of the business.”

Since its initial transactions in 2017, NW Natural Water has tripled the number of people it serves and advanced its strategy to Texas. NW Natural Water currently serves approximately 61,000 people through about 24,500 connections. Several acquisitions are pending in Idaho and are expected to close in 2020.

ABOUT NW NATURAL HOLDINGS

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and through its subsidiaries has been doing business for more than 160 years. It owns NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests and activities.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 760,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores.

NW Natural Holdings’ subsidiaries own and operate 35 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity with NW Natural operating 20 Bcf in Oregon.

NW Natural Water currently provides water distribution and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and Texas. When outstanding transactions close, NW Natural Water expects to serve approximately 62,000 people through approximately 25,000 connections. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

