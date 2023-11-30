Join a community and gain a competitive advantage in global technologies

BOSTON, MA, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Object Management Group®️ (OMG®️) announced a new Managed Communities Program to enable participating members to gain access to a wealth of cutting-edge insights on the forefront of the industry, working on projects that are shaping the future of global technologies. OMG Managed Community members obtain valuable knowledge about best practices and future technologies through networking and participation in the development of community products, giving them a competitive advantage.

“OMG Managed Communities will help companies simplify processes, eliminate industry barriers, and create purpose with a community of experts,” said Bill Hoffman, OMG Chairman & CEO. “By joining an OMG Community, companies can become involved in industry projects that will advance their expertise and set them apart from their peers.”

The OMG Systems Modeling Community (SMC) is the first of numerous OMG Managed Communities. The community will provide a forum for systems modeling end users, tool vendors, and academia to share best practices that promote the adoption and advancement of Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) using various OMG standards such as SysML v2 and UAF.

“The Systems Modeling Community will act as a bridge to the OMG Standard Development Organization by providing input to specifications such as KerML, SysML, and other relevant specifications based on evolving user needs,” said Sandy Friedenthal, OMG Systems Modeling Community Co-Chair. “The community will also support building other modeling languages and domain-specific extensions based on KerML and SysML,” added Ed Seidewitz, OMG Systems Modeling Community Co-Chair.

About OMG

The Object Management Group® (OMG®) is an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium with representation from government, industry, and academia. OMG Task Forces develop enterprise integration standards for a wide range of technologies and an even more comprehensive range of industries. OMG’s modeling standards enable powerful visual design, execution, and maintenance of software, systems, and other processes. Visit www.omg.org for more information.

