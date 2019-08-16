Official autopsy concludes Epstein death’s was suicide by hanging

New York City’s chief medical examiner determined on Friday that suicide by hanging was the cause of death for financier Jeffrey Epstein, whose body was found six days ago in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
