On course for election win, Ukraine president offers alliance with rock star’s party

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s party took a commanding lead in Sunday’s snap parliamentary election, handing the novice politician a broader mandate for driving change and tackling corruption in the war-scarred nation.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. says Venezuelan plane aggressively shadowed a U.S. military aircraft - July 21, 2019
- Saudi minister says Iran’s actions are unacceptable - July 21, 2019
- Mexico says United States cites Mexican efforts in stemming migration - July 21, 2019