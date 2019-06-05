Breaking News
Home / Top News / OppSource Named Top Sales Tool of 2019 by Smart Selling Tools

OppSource Named Top Sales Tool of 2019 by Smart Selling Tools

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OppSource, a leading provider of next-gen sales engagement for B2B sales teams, announced today that their sales engagement solution has been named a Top Sales Tool of 2019 by Smart Selling Tools. This annual guide by Smart Selling Tools serves as the definitive resource for sales leaders to discover the top sales solutions on the market today.

The 2019 Top Sales Tool Guide includes sales software across the SalesTech landscape organized into categories by the type of objective they can help companies achieve. Named in the “Engaging Prospects” category, OppSource has been identified as a leading platform for engaging today’s B2B buyers with advanced conversation analytics and integrated Ai reporting.

Nancy Nardin, president and founder of Smart Selling Tools, comments “We selected OppSource because its unique sales engagement solution includes conversation analytics, automated data capture, and workflows for persistent and consistent prospect outreach. Those three capabilities together are powerful. Organizations can optimize their coverage models, increase prospect engagement, and improve over-all results of their entire team. It’s because of this, OppSource can drive more profitable revenue growth.”

“We’re excited to be included in this prestigious list of software solutions from Smart Selling Tools,” said Mark Galloway, CEO and Co-Founder at OppSource. “As OppSource continues to grow, our focus is on creating a platform that actually makes a difference in a sales team’s results. From developing cutting-edge Ai integrations to creating account-centric engagement workflows for enterprise customers with complex coverage models, we’re constantly finding new and interesting ways to improve our platform.”

About OppSource: OppSource helps B2B sales organizations more effectively engage with buyers to drive profitable revenue growth across the entire sales team. Their next-gen sales engagement platform is designed to help B2B salespeople orchestrate the myriad of touch points required to engage with today’s buyers. In addition to automated sales TouchPlans™, the platform’s integrated machine learning and artificial intelligence captures, transcribes, and analyzes conversations to minimize data entry, improve productivity, and provide actionable insights that advance pipeline progress, anchor coaching efforts, and accelerate salesperson onboarding.

Andy Zehren
OppSource
406-579-9410
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.