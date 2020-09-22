Origin Bank Gains Lending Efficiency and an Improved Customer Experience With nCino

Origin implements the cloud-based nCino Bank Operating System®, which helped the Bank support its clients and communities through COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that $5.3 billion-asset Origin Bank has implemented the nCino Bank Operating System to create better efficiency in its loan origination process and a more streamlined client experience through enhanced digital engagement capabilities.

Headquartered in Choudrant, Louisiana and serving communities throughout Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi, Origin Bank places a strong focus on client service. Origin recognized that in a competitive banking landscape with numerous options for clients to choose from, it needed a strong digital presence to meet existing and future clients’ needs and expectations. By implementing nCino’s Commercial Banking Solution and Customer Engagement Solution, Origin has been able to achieve a more streamlined and efficient process internally, as well as improve its client experience by simplifying workflows, increasing transparency and providing additional options for its clients to interact with the Bank digitally.

“Origin’s vision statement is to combine the power of trusted advisors with innovative technology to build unwavering loyalty by connecting people to their dreams,” said Lance Hall, president and chief executive officer of Origin Bank. “Our ability to deliver a personalized experience that is both easy and fast on a client’s preferred digital channel will be key to fulfilling this vision. By implementing technologies, such as nCino, that fundamentally change the way we operate, we can continually improve the experience we provide our clients when they interact with Origin Bank – whether in-person, by phone or online.”

“In an instant, COVID-19 significantly altered the operating model for most businesses, including ours. As our physical locations were forced to close lobbies to the general public for health and safety reasons, most of our clients found themselves relying on digital channels to conduct their daily transactions,” said Corey LeBlanc, chief digital and innovation officer. “Our investment in digital has assisted us greatly during this difficult time, and nCino has been instrumental in helping us quickly and efficiently aid our small business clients to get back to being the engine that drives our economy.”

“Origin Bank’s approach to digital transformation was not to become a digital-only bank, but rather to be a community bank that empowers its clients to be financially healthy and in control of their lives on whatever interaction channel they choose,” said Paul Clarkson, EVP of community and regional banking at nCino. “We’re incredibly proud that we’ve been able to partner with Origin by providing an innovative platform that helps them deliver an extraordinary client experience and create new efficiencies through internal resources and processes.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino’s single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,100 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

About Origin Bank

Origin Bank is headquartered in Choudrant, Louisiana and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the financial holding company, Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK). Chartered in Louisiana more than a century ago, Origin Bank provides a broad range of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients from over 40 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas across North Louisiana to Central Mississippi, as well as in Houston, Texas. Member FDIC. To learn more, visit Origin Bank’s website at www.origin.bank.

