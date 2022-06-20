Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Orion Governance Announces the Support of the Most Popular IBM Technologies, the AS400/RPG Programming Language

Orion Governance Announces the Support of the Most Popular IBM Technologies, the AS400/RPG Programming Language

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

Helping organizations overcome the #1 cloud migration challenge while achieving regulatory compliance

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orion Governance, a leader in Metadata Management solutions and the provider of the Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG), the foundation for the data fabric, announced the support for the AS400/RPG programming language.

​​The AS400/RPG programming language was introduced by IBM in 1979. It is still widely used by banks, retailers and logistics companies supporting programming languages that include RPG, Java, COBOL, SQL, Python amongst others.  Whilst the AS400 has reliably supported organizations, companies are looking to modernize their applications to leverage the scalability of cloud-based infrastructure and the availability of knowledgeable resources. 

“In the process of the modernization, we see companies face a big hurdle when it comes to getting a clear picture of the AS400 application landscape. Given the variety of programming languages that the AS400 supports, getting a clear view of the information flow necessary to achieve regulatory compliance such as SOX, CCPA, GDPR, etc. is a big challenge. Orion’s Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG) can seamlessly catalog assets in the AS400 and trace the flow of information in the AS400 through RPG, Java, Python, COBOL and SQL.  This allows for a near time picture of information flow and impact analysis, but also a significant reduction in migration costs, which would otherwise require countless hours of human capital and present a high risk of failure. Orion’s EIIG enables acceleration, guaranteed success and cost-optimization,” says Ramesh Shurma, Orion CEO.

About Orion Governance

Orion Governance, headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in the United States, Estonia, Sweden and India, is a leader in Metadata Management solutions, working with Global 5000 companies in banking, insurance, retail, healthcare, and technology. Orion Governance helps its customers to discover, catalog, govern and trust their data to fully meet audit & compliance requirements. Orion Governance’s differentiation lies in its technology and unprecedented efficiency to accelerate data governance through automation, machine learning and AI, in the most comprehensive (60+ technologies), scalable and mature way, spanning technologies from mainframe, programming languages all the way to the newest cloud-based frameworks.  Our implementations are measured in weeks not years, and we partner with you throughout your journey to success.

CONTACT: Nancy Chou
Orion Governance
408-666-9230
nancy.chou@orionic.com

Christine Ohner
Orion Governance
630-649-8324
christine.ohner@orionic.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.