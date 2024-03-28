HOUSTON, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced it expects to reprice and allocate its existing term loan credit agreement due 2030 (the “Term Loan Facility”). The repricing amendment, which is subject to execution of definitive documentation and customary closing conditions, will reduce the Applicable Margin under the Term Loan Facility by 50 basis points, such that Base Rate loans and SOFR loans will bear interest at the applicable base rate plus 2.75% and 3.75%, respectively. In addition, the amendment will eliminate the Term SOFR Adjustment of 10 basis points with respect to loans under the Term Loan Facility.

On March 22, 2024, Par Pacific announced that Moody’s Investors Service upgraded the company’s corporate family rating to Ba3 from B1. The amendment provides that if Par Pacific receives a further ratings upgrade from S&P, the annual interest rates under the Term Loan Facility will be reduced by an additional 0.25%.

“Our strong operating performance and record financial results over the past year have enabled us to reprice our term loan facility on improved terms,” said Shawn Flores, Chief Financial Officer of Par Pacific. “This amendment is expected to provide over $3 million in annual cash savings and is in addition to the estimated $10 million in annual savings associated with the recently announced increase to the asset-based revolving credit facility (“ABL”) and replacement of the Hawaii intermediation facility.”

Forward-Looking Statements

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a growing energy company providing both renewable and conventional fuels to the western United States. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 125,000 bpd of combined refining capacity across three locations and an extensive energy infrastructure network, including 7.6 million barrels of storage, and marine, rail, rack, and pipeline assets. In addition, Par Pacific operates the “nomnom” convenience store chain and supplies ExxonMobil-branded fuel retail stations in the region. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy infrastructure networks in Hawaii with 94,000 bpd of operating refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and Hele-branded retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado. More information is available at www.parpacific.com.

