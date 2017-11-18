Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate expected downfall

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s ruling party will dismiss President Robert Mugabe on Sunday and reinstate Emmerson Mnangagwa, the vice-president he fired, two party sources told Reuters on Saturday, as ecstatic crowds celebrated the expected downfall.
