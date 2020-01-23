Passengers from China’s Wuhan arriving in Rome checked for coronavirus: airport spokesman

Passengers on a China Southern Airlines flight from the Chinese city of Wuhan arriving at Rome’s Fiumicino airport early on Thursday were checked for signs of coronavirus, an airport spokesman said.
