Paytronix and PYMNTS Report: 47% of Restaurant Customers Use at Least One Loyalty Program

NEWTON, Mass., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today published the latest report in its ongoing series “Delivering on Restaurant Rewards,” a PYMNTS and Paytronix collaboration, which finds that 47% of restaurant customers use at least one loyalty program. The biggest growth is in those ordering from quick service restaurants (QSR), while table service restaurants are missing out on the opportunity to monetize 53 million customers because of their lack of loyalty programs.

This issue of Delivering on Restaurant Rewards notes that between January 22 and April 22, 2021, the share of consumers using restaurant loyalty programs increased 12 percent. In fact, 42 percent of all restaurant customers had been using at least one restaurant’s loyalty program on January 22, and that figure increased to 47 percent by April 22.

Top insights from this edition of Delivering on Restaurant Rewards include:

QSR Growth — The increase in restaurant reward program usage is most pronounced among consumers who order from quick service restaurants (QSR). Twenty-four percent more chain QSR customers reported using at least one restaurant’s loyalty program on April 22 than did on January 22.

— The increase in restaurant reward program usage is most pronounced among consumers who order from quick service restaurants (QSR). Twenty-four percent more chain QSR customers reported using at least one restaurant’s loyalty program on April 22 than did on January 22. Top Loyalty Users — Millennial and bridge millennial restaurant customers use more loyalty programs than the rest. They are also signing up for new loyalty programs faster than all other age groups.

— Millennial and bridge millennial restaurant customers use more loyalty programs than the rest. They are also signing up for new loyalty programs faster than all other age groups. Loyalty Drives Spend — Demand for restaurant loyalty programs soars after the first sign-up. Fifty-seven percent of consumers who already use at least one restaurant’s loyalty program would spend more on food orders from other restaurants if the latter offered loyalty programs as well.

“Consumers who already use loyalty programs are eager to sign up for more. Fifty-seven percent of restaurant customers who are signed up for at least one restaurant’s loyalty program would be willing to spend more on food orders from other restaurants if they could use loyalty and rewards options.” – Delivering on Restaurant Rewards.

The latest edition of Delivering On Restaurant Rewards, a PYMNTS and Paytronix collaboration, steps back to examine how consumers’ interest in and usage of restaurant loyalty programs have evolved since the onset of tracking their restaurant ordering habits in September 2020. Paytronix and PYMNTS surveyed a census-balanced panel of 2,238 consumers between April 14 and April 22 about how they placed, paid for and obtained their restaurant orders and which

features might encourage them to spend more. Their answers were then then compared to those provided by the other 18,898 consumers surveyed since September 2020 to discover how what consumers want from their frequented restaurants continues to shift as the end of the ongoing Covid crisis draws nearer.

