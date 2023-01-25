Vegan PeaTos are an Award-Winning “Junk” Free Bold Flavored Snack

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LOS ANGELES, January 24, 2023 – Since its introduction in 2019, PeaTos ® has experienced explosive growth and received widespread acclaim thanks to its innovative approach, one that offers the flavor and fun of junk snacks like Cheetos® and Funyuns® but with the benefit of better-for-you nutrition.

With the new year putting the spotlight on making better choices, PeaTos has announced its support of Veganuary, a global non-profit campaign which encourages people to follow a vegan diet for the month of January. Due to ongoing demand from its dedicated vegan fans, PeaTos went 100% vegan and plant-based in 2022, eliminating all dairy from its offerings and winning an award in the process.

“PeaTos is revolutionizing snacking by offering the same great tasting classic snacks that America grew up on, but with dairy-free, plant-based nutrition,” said PeaTos founder Nick Desai. “Vegans love PeaTos because they taste just like old school snacks like Cheetos and Funyuns, but without all the scary artificial ingredients that Frito Lay uses. And, PeaTos are a better choice for the environment too. Just one kilogram of cheese has a carbon footprint of 14 kilograms of CO2, whereas dairy-free PeaTos uses no cheese. Reportedly, Cheetos uses more than 6000 tons of cheddar cheese yearly, yielding a significant carbon footprint. That’s too cheesy!”

Vegans Rejoice! Award-Winning 100% Plant-Based Crunch and Taste

After going 100 % plant-based in 2022, PeaTos received an award from VegNews, the leading publication for vegans. Associate editor Jocelyn Martinez noted: “Our entire VegNews team was blown away by the new 100% vegan offerings from PeaTos, most notably their cheese-flavored curls. The newest Crunchy Pizza Rings are our latest obsession!”

PeaTos’ four 100% plant-based offerings include Crunchy Onion Rings, a savory snack with just a hint of sweet; Crunchy No-Cheese Curls, a finger-licking cheesy classic; Crunchy Fiery Curls, where serious heat meets serious crunch; and Crunchy Pizza Rings, a fresh from the oven mix of tomato and cheese flavors. The four PeaTos varieties bear the Non-GMO Project Verified seal, offering consumers independent, third-party assurance that best practices have been followed to avoid the inclusion of genetically modified organisms.

Only PeaTos Dares to Challenge PepsiCo Frito-Lay’s Category Monopoly

For decades, the category has been monopolized by one player, meaning consumer choice at the retail level is an illusion. In a classic David vs. Goliath battle, PeaTos is challenging PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay’s dominance with a unique approach that bridges the gap between junk food taste and better-for-you nutrition. PeaTos replaces the traditional corn base with nutrient-dense peas for a unique snack experience that offers 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of the leading salty snack counterparts but with nothing artificial and now with no dairy.

100% Plant-Based PeaTos Reimagines America’s Favorite Nostalgic Snacks

PeaTos employs proprietary methodology to replicate the dairy experience using only 100% plant-based ingredients. The result is an all-plant based, vegan snack that offers the taste and finger-licking sensory experience of America’s favorite snacks.

About PeaTos®

PeaTos is a revolutionary snack brand on a mission to upgrade America’s favorite snacks by replacing the old-school base of corn with powerful peas and taking the “junk” out of junk food. PeaTos delivers on the “junk food” taste and experience but with the benefit of more nutrition. PeaTos has 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of its traditional counterparts such as Cheetos® and Funyuns®, contains no artificial ingredients, and is made with non-GMO ingredients. PeaTos uses proprietary technology to go 100% plant-based and still keep the full “junk food” experience. PeaTos is available at more than 7000 retail outlets including Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Sprouts, CVS Health, H-E-B stores and online at Peatos.com and on Amazon. Founded in 2019 by visionary entrepreneur Nick Desai, PeaTos boasts leading investors including Post Holdings Inc., Carlos Barroso, former head of Global R&D for PepsiCo; Carl Lee, former CEO of Snyder Lance; and Apu Mody, past president of Mars Food. Headquartered in Los Angeles, PeaTos is a member of social media platform We Won’t Have Time, which seeks to reduce climate impact and promote an ecologically sound environment. Learn more at peatos.com and find us on Facebook.com/peatosbrand and on Twitter and Instagram @peaTosbrand.

About Veganuary

Veganuary is a non-profit organization that encourages people worldwide to try vegan for January and beyond. During the 2022 campaign, more than 629,000 people took a pledge to try a vegan diet, while more than 1500 new vegan products and menu options were launched in key campaign countries. For more information, visit: https://veganuary.com/.

