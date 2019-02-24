Pence, Venezuela’s Guaido to meet in Bogota on Monday: Pence aide

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to meet with Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido in Bogota on Monday on the sidelines of a meeting of the Lima Group of regional leaders, a Pence aide said on Saturday.
