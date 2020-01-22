PeoplesBank to Launch Refreshed Brand in March 2020

YORK, Pa., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, will be launching a refreshed brand, including a new logo, colors, and brand messaging to the market in March 2020.

“Our newly refreshed brand communicates the heart of who we’ve always been at PeoplesBank, an independent and local community bank with a commitment to helping our clients achieve their dreams and live confidently,” stated Kristen Heisey, VP, Director of Marketing and Client Experience. “The objective of the refresh is to ensure we continue to stay relevant to the changing needs of our current and future clients while keeping several elements of the brand the same.”

The new logo reveals a new mark, while the name, font, and general color scheme remain. “Our new logo represents our commitment to helping our clients move forward. Our clients are represented by the cranberry diamond, exemplifying that they are the center of everything we do. The element to the left represents PeoplesBank embracing and supporting our clients, while the arrow to the far right signifies how we help our clients move forward toward accomplishing their goals and dreams,” remarked Heisey.

Considerable analysis and client research was conducted in 2019 on how the PeoplesBank brand is perceived and recognized across all markets. The findings from this research, along with client feedback, laid the ground work for the new visual identity, as well as new client experience concepts that will be implemented into the new Lancaster City Connections Center and across PeoplesBank’s footprint in 2020. The Lancaster City Connections Center is expected to open in March 2020 and will focus on enhancing the client conversation by creating vision boards through an interactive touch screen.

“While we may have a refreshed look, we are still the same bank with the same commitment to delivering a distinct client experience, building lifetime clients, and serving as trusted financial mentors,” remarked Craig L. Kauffman, President and CEO. “Our focus is to serve as community builders, dedicated to investing our time, talent, and resources into the communities we serve by living out our mission, vision, and values every day.”

A phased rollout of the refreshed brand will begin in February with the new Lancaster City Connections Center and signage transitions will continue to occur over several months in the communities we serve. The official launch will take place in March, which will include a new brand campaign, refreshed website, and updated marketing materials. To learn more about the brand refresh, visit.

With assets in excess of $1.8 billion, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc., the largest independent financial institution headquartered in York County, Pennsylvania. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland.