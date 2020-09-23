Peridot Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peridot Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P. (“Carnelian”) and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit.

While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, the Company intends to target companies that focus on environmentally sound infrastructure, industrial applications and disruptive technologies that eliminate or mitigate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and/or enhance resilience to climate change, a thematic that the Company refers to as Mitigation and Adaptation. The Company’s sponsor is an affiliate of Carnelian, an investment firm that focuses on opportunities in the North American energy space in partnership with best-in-class management teams.

The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol “PDAC.U” beginning September 24, 2020. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “PDAC” and “PDAC WS,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on September 28, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

UBS Securities LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. acted as joint book running managers and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, LLC acted as co-manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, telephone: (888) 827-7275 or email: [email protected], or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, email: [email protected], tel: (888) 603-5847.

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on September 23, 2020 in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the closing of the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Peridot Acquisition Corp.

www.peridotspac.com

Jeffrey Gilbert

(713) 322-7321