PhaseBio to Present at Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

MALVERN, Pa. and SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jonathan P. Mow will present a company overview at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 19, at 10:20 a.m. EST at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY.

The event will be available via live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.phasebio.com. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days after the conclusion of the live presentation.

About PhaseBio

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat cardiopulmonary diseases. The company’s lead development candidate is PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor. PhaseBio is also leveraging its proprietary elastin-like polypeptide (“ELP”) technology platform to develop therapies with the potential for less-frequent dosing and improved pharmacokinetics. PhaseBio’s second product candidate PB1046, which is based on ELP, is a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

PhaseBio is located in Malvern, PA and San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.phasebio.com.

Investor Contact:
John Sharp
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Chief Financial Officer
(610) 981-6506
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Gina Cestari
6 Degrees
(917) 797-7904
[email protected]

 

