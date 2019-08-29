PipelineDeals Announces SuperShare™ to Enable Customers to Share Sales Data With External Collaborators in Real-Time

SuperShare™ helps businesses close deals faster by empowering PipelineDeals customers to share, view, and collaborate sales pipeline data with anyone

SuperShare enables PipelineDeals customers to share sales data with external collaborators in real-time.

PipelineDeals SuperShare fosters easy collaboration about sales pipeline data, including real-time messaging and comments, with external collaborators.

Seattle, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

PipelineDeals today announced SuperShare™, an industry-leading sales pipeline sharing feature that empowers PipelineDeals customers to share data in real-time for easy collaboration with external collaborators.

“Through SuperShare we can connect and share directly with our vendor partners – directly from PipelineDeals – in a matter of a few clicks. This instant collaboration increases communication and decreases the chances of details being missed due to multiple people being involved in the sales cycle. It also creates accountability on all levels – both internally and externally – and we can follow up with all of the history of a deal in one place,” said Don Hartford, Director of Business Development at Reece Supply and beta tester of PipelineDeals SuperShare.

Hartford added, “For businesses like ours, where multiple salespeople are on multiple deals, SuperShare is designed to ensure that communication is smooth, time is saved, and deals can close faster.”

How SuperShare Works

SuperShare enables PipelineDeals subscribers to choose the current deals they want to share directly from their powerful List Views, which are customizable lists of Contacts, Deals, or People, within the app. Subscribers can easily invite key external collaborators, currently for free, to view the critical and exact data in a secure format, whether or not the collaborator has a PipelineDeals subscription.

After an email invitation is accepted, the external user is automatically given a free PipelineDeals SuperShare account that includes access to an indispensable view of the subscriber’s app: the Deals page. By viewing the Deals page, external users can see useful data that the PipelineDeals user has chosen to share with them. This fosters easy collaboration, including real-time messaging and comments, right within PipelineDeals. As a result, businesses involved with a deal don’t have to worry about spending time writing and keeping track of countless emails relating to the deal, downloading spreadsheets with certain data, or preparing reports in order to share information.

With PipelineDeals SuperShare, customers can:

– Share sales data easily with anyone.

Quickly grant select data access to external vendors, partners, and collaborators.

– Reach the right people with the right data.

Pick shared data from powerful List Views to easily collaborate and close deals faster.

– Safely choose data to foster collaboration.

Securely share PipelineDeals CRM data outside of your company by utilizing SuperShare Admin permissions.

“We have been living in a siloed funnel world for too long. PipelineDeals recognizes that modern sales pipelines span across multiple companies and that winning requires teamwork. With SuperShare any business can freely connect within the world they do business in. With SuperShare our customers can save time, accelerate collaboration, and build game-changing relationships with all types of companies,” said JP Welin, Co-Founder and CEO of PipelineDeals.

Werlin added, “We believe that sales software shouldn’t be a barrier to building to relationships – but an enabler – even between companies.”

SuperShare is available on the PipelineDeals Develop and Grow plans. For more information about SuperShare, please visit: http://www.pipelinedeals.com/features/supershare

About PipelineDeals

Founded in 2006, PipelineDeals is the easy-to-use sales tool built for sales teams, helping businesses across a breadth of industries close deals faster. Today more than 18,000 users across the world utilize PipelineDeals to gain visibility into their sales pipeline to accelerate opportunities, close more deals, and grow their businesses.

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, PipelineDeals has made the annual Inc. 5000 list since 2014, recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. The company’s award-winning Customer Teams offer leading U.S.-based customer support and service. For more information about PipelineDeals or to try a 14-day free trial, please visit http://www.pipelinedeals.com.

Attachments

PipelineDeals-SuperShare-external-user

PipelineDeals-SuperShare-external-user-activities

CONTACT: Marissa Heymeyer PipelineDeals 8667027303 [email protected]