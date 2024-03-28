Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of RELICS TORN

Charleston, SC, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liliane Ashe is an accomplished art sleuth with dual quests: tracking stolen art and solving the mystery of her missing mother.

When her past comes calling, in the form of Interpol Agent Victor Aldwyn, Liliane is lured into an explosive case that catapults her from the tranquil mountains of New Mexico into London’s criminal underbelly. As Liliane and Victor probe beneath the surface of a prestigious art gallery suspected of shady dealings, they unearth a clandestine and ruthless empire stretching from the cobbled streets of Europe to the jungles of Southeast Asia and beyond.

A string of murders linked to yet more art heists makes one thing clear: these players will stop at nothing to protect their empire and their secrets. And when Liliane crosses paths with the maniacal ringleader, she discovers two more things: his past is disturbingly entwined with her own, and she has become his latest obsession.

Relics Torn is an international thriller that delivers spine-tingling suspense and heart-pounding action, while also painting a complex portrait of moral ambiguity within the underground antiquities trade. It’s a great choice for art enthusiasts, mystery lovers, and fans of books like The DaVinci Code, The Rembrandt Affair, and The Eight.

Relics Torn is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Facebook: S.G. Benton, Author

Website: sgbenton.com

About the Author:

S.G. Benton hails from Naperville, Illinois, and has lived a life steeped in law and art. With 30 years’ experience as a lawyer and university lecturer in art and antiquities law, she also holds a PhD in anthropology with a research focus on objects of cultural heritage. She and her husband, both passionate travelers, have lived in the US, Australia, and Mexico before making their home in Copenhagen, Denmark.

