Polarcus secures fully prefunded multi-client project in Australia

Polarcus Limited (“Polarcus” or the “Company”) (OSE: PLCS) is pleased to announce that the Company has secured high industry prefunding for the ‘Zenaide’ multi-client broadband 3D marine seismic project in the Bonaparte Basin, offshore Australia.

The project is scheduled to commence in Q4 2017 and will run for approximately six weeks.

Contacts

Hans-Peter Burlid, CFO

+971 50 559 8175

[email protected]

John Scott, VP Sales & Marketing

+1 832 419 2012

[email protected]

About Polarcus

Polarcus (OSE: PLCS) is an innovative marine geophysical company with a pioneering environmental agenda, delivering high-end towed streamer data acquisition and imaging services from Pole to Pole. Polarcus operates a fleet of high performance 3D seismic vessels incorporating leading-edge maritime technologies for improved safety and efficiency. Polarcus offers contract seismic surveys and multi-client projects with advanced onboard processing solutions and employs over 400 professionals worldwide. The Company’s principal office is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For more information, visit www.polarcus.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.