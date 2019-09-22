Pompeo: Former U.S. Vice President Biden should be investigated if he corruptly meddled in Ukraine probe of son

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said that President Donald Trump’s Democratic political rival Joe Biden should be investigated if evidence shows he improperly intervened to protect his son from an investigation in Ukraine.
