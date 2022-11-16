Powered by Chase, United Airlines, the Marie Claire Power Trip Took Place November 14-15 in Los Angeles

Featured Speakers Included: Jessica Alba, Jessica Chastain, Carey Mulligan, Kelly Carmichael and More

The Power Trip was Presented by FP Movement, Biossance, Simon G. and Fairmont Century Plaza and More

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marie Claire hosted its seventh annual Power Trip November 14-15, connecting today’s most influential women across the U.S. for a 36-hour summit that begins in the sky. This year’s summit theme was “Power Your Purpose”, bringing women together to reprioritize what’s most important to them, whether it’s living a more purpose-driven life, leading a double-bottom line company, seeing more of the world, or meeting more interesting people. The invite-only event began with East Coast power women boarding a chartered United Airlines aircraft to meet power women in Los Angeles for a non-stop, uniquely crafted networking extravaganza filled with surprising content and exclusive access to some of the brightest and most innovative minds in the country.

“If there’s anything the events of the last few years have underscored, it’s that we have a responsibility not just to ourselves but to the world around us–and we have absolutely no time to waste,” said Sally Holmes, editor in chief of Marie Claire US. “This year’s Power Trip was built to create 36 energizing and inspirational hours that encourage attendees to ask themselves: What’s important to my employees, to my company, to myself as a leader? While learning how to forge answers to those questions from some of the most powerful female leaders.”

Marie Claire enlisted prominent speakers including actress, entrepreneur, and Founder and Chief Creative Officer of The Honest Company, Jessica Alba, Academy-award winning actress and Founder of Freckle Films production, Jessica Chastain, Academy-award nominated actress and star of the upcoming film She Said, Carey Mulligan, President of Production and Development of Freckle Films, Kelly Carmichael, FIGS founders, Trina Spear and Heather Hasson, CEO of Birdies, Bianca Gates, Global Brand President of Biossance, Catherine Gore, professional soccer player and Olympic gold medalist, Sydney Leroux, and more who led guests in conversation around business, the importance of investing in and supporting female founders, creating female driven content, the risks and rewards of launching social advocacy campaigns as a female Founder/CEO and more.

For the third year in a row, the United Explorer and Business Cards from Chase helped Marie Claire encourage the ‘Power Women’ of today to reprioritize, reset, and set positive travel and business intentions while on the 2022 Power Trip and beyond. “The UnitedSM Explorer Card and UnitedSM Business Card* are all about helping cardmembers earn rich rewards and access to travel experiences that allow them to explore the world whether for leisure or business,” said Laurinda Rainey, General Manager of United Co-Brand Cards at Chase. “As travel continues to bring together families, friends and colleagues from around the world, the United Explorer and Business Cards are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor for the third iteration of Marie Claire’s Power Trip. This year, we hope to encourage the ‘Power Women’ of today to reprioritize, reset, and set positive travel and business intentions.”

Guests were also treated to surprise and delight moments from Power Trip partners including a mind/body workout experience with Megan Roup, powered by FP Movement, luxury in-flight and on-the-ground skincare treatments from Biossance, and speciality cocktails provided by Macallan, Accommodations were provided by the Fairmont Century Plaza.

The 2022 Power Trip coincides with Marie Claire’s November Power Issue, on newsstands November 22 which features the event’s keynote speaker on the cover, Carey Mulligan, alongside her She Said costar Zoe Kazan and The New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor who broke the sexual harassment story that reignited the #MeToo movement. The issue will feature the first annual Power List highlighting women who did something powerful, game-changing, or newsworthy in the past 12 months. The list will bring together a mix of bold-faced names and up-and-comers across all fields. Kicking off this year’s list is Jessica Alba, who is celebrating 10 years of The Honest Co., and an IPO in 2021 and more.

To learn more about the Power Trip: Power Your Purpose and join the conversation, follow the hashtag #PowerTrip2022 and Marie Claire on social media.

