Preschoolers Pay It Forward in City of Kindness

NOVI, Mich., Dec. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Children at Learning Care Group preschools nationwide are spreading cheer by engaging in “Genero-city” this holiday season as they learn to get involved, give back and be kind. Good deeds and thoughtfulness are at the heart of the Season of Kindness, the beloved annual holiday custom at Childtime, The Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, and Tutor Time schools.

Now in its sixth year, the Season of Kindness celebration emphasizes valuable life lessons children need to live, play and work alongside others. This year’s festivities feature a game that encourages kids to become good citizens of Genero-city, the City of Kindness, by interacting with their community through selfless acts. As they explore Genero-city, children are learning that being kind can be as simple as giving a hug, lending a helping hand or sharing a toy with a friend.

Teachers at Learning Care Group schools integrate character development and lessons of kindness in the classroom in ways that are meaningful to children to help them better understand and learn positive values. While lessons of kindness and empathy come into particularly sharp focus during the holidays, children are building self-esteem and confidence every day throughout the year as they learn they can have a positive influence on the world around them.

“Learning about kindness is such an important aspect of a child’s social and emotional development during the formative years,” said Dr. Susan Canizares, Chief Academic Officer at Learning Care Group. “In our daily classroom activities, we seize everyday opportunities to help children explore the concept of empathy as we model and encourage kindness, compassion and respect for others.”

Celebrate Kindness with Your Child in Genero-City

Everyone is invited to share the spirit of the season in Genero-city. Learning Care Group’s City of Kindness game offers inspiration for good deeds that children of all ages can do around the community. Hang this map on the refrigerator or another gathering spot in the home. Follow the path on the game board, or pick a part of the ‘town’ to check out. Visit the Giving Garden, Participation Park and Compassion Café. See how many squares your family can complete!

Here are a few ways to encourage your child’s empathy and kindness this holiday season – and all year:

Get involved with an animal shelter: If you can’t bring a pet into your home, volunteer some time at the Humane Society or your local shelter to play with the animals and help walk and groom them. Children can help gather and deliver towels and blankets for the shelter to use as bedding.

Contribute to a local food drive: Every time you shop at the supermarket, be sure to pick up canned goods and other non-perishables for a food pantry. Have your child help pick the items.

Say thank you with a tasty treat: Bake cookies together to share with the letter carrier, neighbor, or friend. Your child can count eggs, help pour the milk, decorate the plate or make a card to go along with the surprise.

Clean up a park: Gather family friends and do some seasonal maintenance to help keep your local park beautiful. Kids can help!

Spread cheer to help a sick friend heal: Make get well soon cards with your children, or collect toys and books to share with the children's ward at the local hospital.

