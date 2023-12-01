SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Presto Automation (NASDAQ: PRST ), an enterprise-grade AI and automation solutions provider to some of the nation’s largest restaurant brands, today appointed Kat Hoffman-Flynt as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Hoffman-Flynt brings more than 20 years of experience as an operational strategist, building strong customer relationships and scaling new deployments throughout her career. As Chief Operating Officer, she will be responsible for overseeing Presto’s operations, while working to ensure the company achieves its goals and delivers excellence to Presto’s customers.

“Kat’s journey with Presto has been marked by exceptional dedication and remarkable achievements,” said Xavier Casanova, CEO of Presto. “Her strategic vision, leadership qualities and unwavering commitment to excellence have been instrumental in driving Presto forward.”

Ms. Hoffman-Flynt joined Presto in 2019 as Senior Director of Strategic Projects, where she helped develop multiple operational strategies that ensured customers’ needs were satisfied. Prior to joining Presto, Ms. Hoffman-Flynt held executive positions at Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants and CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries, Inc., where she advised each company through times of organizational change, creating and managing corporate project portfolios.

“I came to Presto with a customer’s perspective that has shaped our operational approach as a company. We understand the challenges restaurant operators face in today’s economy and we are focused on helping their businesses succeed,” said Ms. Hoffman-Flynt. “It’s been exciting to watch Presto enter and lead the drive-thru AI space and I’ve enjoyed operationalizing a new product at a peak time of business demand. Prestonians are smart, fast, collaborative, resilient, and are dedicated to our customers. I am excited for this opportunity to continue leading the team and partnering with restaurant operators to drive their success.”

About Presto Automation Inc.

Presto (NASDAQ: PRST) provides enterprise-grade AI and automation solutions to the restaurant industry. Our solutions are designed to decrease labor costs, improve staff productivity, increase revenue, and enhance the guest experience. We offer our AI solution, Presto VoiceTM, to quick service restaurants (QSR) and our pay-at-table tablet solution, Presto Touch, to casual dining chains. Some of the most recognized restaurant names in the United States are among our customers, including Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s, and Checkers for Presto VoiceTM and Applebee’s, Chili’s, and Red Lobster for Presto Touch.

