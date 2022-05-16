Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ProcessUnity Recognized as a Leader for Third-Party Risk Management Platforms by Leading Research Firm

ProcessUnity Recognized as a Leader for Third-Party Risk Management Platforms by Leading Research Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

ProcessUnity Achieves Highest Score in Current Offering category

CONCORD, Mass., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProcessUnity, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today announced it has been positioned by Forrester as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Third-Party Risk Management Platforms, Q2 2022. The report states that ProcessUnity “helps customers overcome ’people and data fatigue’ associated with TPRM with a nine-module SaaS platform and is unique in supporting every stage of the third-party risk lifecycle, such as sourcing, vendor performance, and contract management.”

Download a complimentary copy of the Forrester Wave for Third-Party Risk Management Platforms report and learn why ProcessUnity achieved the highest score in the current offering category.

“We’re extremely proud to see Forrester recognize ProcessUnity’s position as a leader in their third-party risk management software evaluation,” said Sean Cronin, Chief Executive Officer, ProcessUnity. “We believe this recognition is due to our platform’s ability to meet the needs of any organization, no matter how complex their program. The measurable success of our customers and our team’s dedication to ensuring that success is what sets us apart in the market.”

The Forrester Wave is based on a 27-criterion evaluation of the 12 “most significant” third-party risk management platform vendors. ProcessUnity received the highest scores possible in the strategic planning, sourcing and procurement; collection and verification; risk assessment and analysis; fourth-party assessment; analytics; communication and collaboration, and interoperability criteria.    

ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) application that helps companies identify and remediate risks posed by third-party service providers. Combining a powerful vendor services catalog with risk process automation and dynamic reporting, ProcessUnity VRM streamlines third-party risk activities while capturing key supporting documentation that helps ensure compliance and fulfills regulatory requirements. ProcessUnity VRM provides powerful capabilities that automate tedious tasks and free up risk managers to focus on higher-value mitigation strategies.

Visit www.processunity.com to learn more about ProcessUnity’s award-winning cloud-based Vendor Risk Management platform.

About ProcessUnity
ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. ProcessUnity’s flagship solution, ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management, protects companies and their brands by reducing risks from third-party vendors and suppliers. ProcessUnity helps customers effectively and efficiently assess and monitor both new and existing vendors – from initial due diligence and onboarding through termination. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.processunity.com.

ProcessUnity Contact:
Sophia Corsetti
ProcessUnity, Inc.
978.364.3892
sophia.corsetti@processunity.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.