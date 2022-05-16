ProcessUnity Recognized as a Leader for Third-Party Risk Management Platforms by Leading Research Firm

ProcessUnity Achieves Highest Score in Current Offering category

CONCORD, Mass., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProcessUnity, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today announced it has been positioned by Forrester as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Third-Party Risk Management Platforms, Q2 2022. The report states that ProcessUnity “helps customers overcome ’people and data fatigue’ associated with TPRM with a nine-module SaaS platform and is unique in supporting every stage of the third-party risk lifecycle, such as sourcing, vendor performance, and contract management.”

Download a complimentary copy of the Forrester Wave™ for Third-Party Risk Management Platforms report and learn why ProcessUnity achieved the highest score in the current offering category.

“We’re extremely proud to see Forrester recognize ProcessUnity’s position as a leader in their third-party risk management software evaluation,” said Sean Cronin, Chief Executive Officer, ProcessUnity. “We believe this recognition is due to our platform’s ability to meet the needs of any organization, no matter how complex their program. The measurable success of our customers and our team’s dedication to ensuring that success is what sets us apart in the market.”

The Forrester Wave is based on a 27-criterion evaluation of the 12 “most significant” third-party risk management platform vendors. ProcessUnity received the highest scores possible in the strategic planning, sourcing and procurement; collection and verification; risk assessment and analysis; fourth-party assessment; analytics; communication and collaboration, and interoperability criteria.

ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) application that helps companies identify and remediate risks posed by third-party service providers. Combining a powerful vendor services catalog with risk process automation and dynamic reporting, ProcessUnity VRM streamlines third-party risk activities while capturing key supporting documentation that helps ensure compliance and fulfills regulatory requirements. ProcessUnity VRM provides powerful capabilities that automate tedious tasks and free up risk managers to focus on higher-value mitigation strategies.

Visit www.processunity.com to learn more about ProcessUnity’s award-winning cloud-based Vendor Risk Management platform.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. ProcessUnity’s flagship solution, ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management, protects companies and their brands by reducing risks from third-party vendors and suppliers. ProcessUnity helps customers effectively and efficiently assess and monitor both new and existing vendors – from initial due diligence and onboarding through termination. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.processunity.com.

ProcessUnity Contact:

Sophia Corsetti

ProcessUnity, Inc.

978.364.3892

sophia.corsetti@processunity.com