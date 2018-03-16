Product exclusions from U.S. tariffs may take 90 days: document

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Steel and aluminum users that depend on imported products not available from U.S. producers may have to wait up to 90 days for an exclusion from the Trump administration’s new metals tariffs, according to a Commerce Department document.
