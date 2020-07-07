Breaking News
Profitap and NetAlly offer integrated solution to streamline packet capture and accelerate root cause analysis

Network industry experts join forces to address some of the most prevalent challenges of packet capture & analysis

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands and COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Profitap, a worldwide expert in creating network analysis and traffic capture solutions, and NetAlly, a global leader in handheld testing solutions for wired and wireless access networks, today announced the release of a product workflow integration with the Profitap Booster for reliable aggregated traffic access and the NetAlly EtherScope™ nXG to capture and analyze this traffic at full line-rate.

When it comes to capturing packets and troubleshooting problems, network analysts must be able to get into the path of the pertinent packets. However, getting access in the right place and capturing every single packet you need without losing any data can be a difficult and cumbersome job, requiring a wide array of tools and a lot of time due to trial and error.

By joining forces, Profitap and NetAlly have addressed these issues with their combination of the Booster and EtherScope™ nXG.

The Profitap Booster provides fail-safe access up to four full-duplex in-line network links while also passing PoE, if present. By aggregating this into a single 10G output port, it offers the speed conversion required to forward the network traffic to the EtherScope™ nXG. This allows the user to capture and analyze data on multiple places in the network or on both sides of a device simultaneously without impacting the network itself.

Geoffrey Kempenich, Managing Director at Profitap, explains, “Successful packet analysis requires these two key steps: access to the right packets, and capturing at full line-rate. Profitap Booster provides the access, and the NetAlly EtherScope nXG delivers on capture – up to full 10Gbps in a powerful, compact analyzer.”

Remote analysis can also be performed with the ability to access the EtherScope™ nXG through the use of VNC or a secure web-based connection. This way, the solution can be controlled as if the analyst was sitting right in front of it. This means that packet capture filters can be created, and the capture started and analyzed, all without being at the remote location. 

“The technical capabilities of Profitap’s Booster provide our customers with a compact, high-performance solution to access the packets necessary for root cause analysis,” says James Kahkoska, Chief Technology Officer at NetAlly.

He continues, “This professional-class packet capture setup ensures that the analyst can get the right packets the first time and reduce the time to resolution.”

The companies have released a joint application note detailing the capabilities of the product pairing, available from their websites.

https://www.netally.com/profitap-and-netally-packet-capture/
https://www.profitap.com/wp-content/uploads/Profitap-and-NetAlly-Solving-the-challenges-of-packet-capture.pdf

About Profitap:
Profitap is a leading network monitoring and analysis technology manufacturer. Profitap supports data centers and enterprise networks with solutions to get full visibility into their mission critical IT infrastructure, and help filter, capture, and analyze data to reduce MTTR and meet performance and security goals. With a proven track record and customers in Telecom, Government, Aerospace, Industrial / Engineering and Financial markets, Profitap’s solutions provide complete visibility and access to networks around the globe. To learn more about Profitap, visit https://www.profitap.com.

About NetAlly:
The NetAlly®  family of network test and analysis solutions have been helping network engineers and technicians better deploy, manage, and maintain today’s complex wired and wireless networks for decades. Since creating the industry’s first handheld network analyzer in 1993, NetAlly continues to set the standard for portable network analysis. With tools that include EtherScope™ nXG, LinkRunner®, LinkSprinter®, AirCheck™, and more, NetAlly simplifies the complexities of network testing, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more and see how NetAlly helps network professionals get their jobs done fast, visit https://netally.com.

Contact: Dan Klimke, NetAlly
Email: [email protected]

Contact: Rick van Werven, Profitap
Email: [email protected]

