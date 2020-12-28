PUCA Pure & Care High Quality And Affordable Skincare Products Now Available on VitaBeauti.com

Breaking News
Danish Beauty Products Come to America

PALM BEACH, FL, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PUCA Pure & Care’s luxury wellness and affordable skincare products are now available at VitaBeauti.com, a popular health and wellness website.

“We are excited that American consumers are now able to purchase our high-quality but affordable skincare products at VitaBeauti.com,” said Vivian Dynesen, founder and CEO of the Danish beauty company, PUCA Pure and Care. “VitaBeauti.com is just the first of many retail outlets that we hope will offer the PUCA Pure and Care brand in the United States.

PUCA Pure and Care skincare products combine nature and science to bring luxury wellness and skincare products to consumers.

“PUCA Pure and Care products bring back your natural glow and shine,” Ms. Dynesen added. “The Puca Pure and Care concept emphasizes care and moisture for your skin. We accomplish our goal by using natural oils, plant extracts and the latest scientific technology to develop our skincare products.”

PUCA Pure & Care products now available on VitaBeauti.com include:

  • Collagen Serum, which stimulates the skin’s collagen, promotes skin elasticity, decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and promotes balanced moisture levels in the skin.
  • Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Serum, which adds moisture to dry, tired and dull skin. The serum promotes balanced moisture levels of the skin, decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and stimulates the skin’s collagen. This serum nourishes the skin with unique moisturizing plant extracts and nutrients.
  • Vitamin C Serum, which reduces the appearance of dark spots on the skin. The filling effect brightens the appearance of the color and texture of the skin, reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and stimulates the skin’s collagen.
  • Pure Gold Serum, which contains 24K gold, helps stimulates the skin’s natural collagen to keep the skin looking plump and firm. The serum maintains the skin’s youthful appearance.
  • Retinol Day Cream, which is an anti-aging day cream that delivers extra moisture and care. Retinol cream is based on a high content of the two highly active substances, Proline and Adenosine, which help reduce the signs of premature aging, help protect against further age spots, and help reduce the appearance of redness in the skin, and help stimulate and renew the skin.
  • Retinol Vitamin A Night Cream, which is a potent anti-aging cream. The Retinol cream, which contains Retinol, promotes the production of collagen and elastin.

Ms. Dynesen said PUCA Pure and Care only uses ingredients that it believes are the most effective to provide care for your skin.

“PUCA Pure and Care products are tried and tested to ensure their efficacy on all skin types,” she said, adding that the company does not test any of its products on animals.

Ms. Dynesen said PUCA Pure and Care provides consumers with the best skincare products at prices they can afford.

“Health and beautiful skin should be available to everyone,” she added. “With PUCA Pure and Care now on VitaBeauti.com, consumers who want to restore the natural glow to their skin can make it happen.”

For more information, visit VitaBeauti.com.

 

 

