Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Nine Month and Third Quarter Financial Results and Announces a 5 Percent Special Stock Dividend

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTC: QEPC.PK) (the “Company” or “QEP”) today reported its consolidated results of operations for the first nine months and third quarter of its fiscal year ending February 28, 2021 and announces a five percent special stock dividend.

QEP reported net sales of $288.0 million for the nine months ended November 30, 2020, a decrease of $11.1 million or 3.7% from the $299.1 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2020. The Company reported net sales of $98.9 million for the quarter ended November 30, 2020, an increase of $2.2 million or 2.3% from the $96.7 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2020. The fiscal 2021 nine month decline in sales compared to the prior year reflects the adverse impact of the worldwide economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during the first quarter of the current year. All subsequent quarters reflect increased year-over-year net sales.

Lewis Gould, Executive Chairman, commented on the Company’s results, “I am pleased that the Company was able to generate sales growth for the second consecutive quarter, which has further offset the sales decline in the first quarter that was the results of the COVID-19 related economic downturn. The sales increase during the previous two quarters was driven by retail channels in North America, despite COVID-19 related challenges in the dealer and distributor channels, and growth in the Company’s overseas operations. During the quarter, the Company continued to maintain aggressive cost control measures, which included lower personnel cost, along with reduced overhead and marketing expenses. Collectively, these actions resulted in the Company’s increased profitability during the quarter and for the first nine months of the year.”

Mr. Gould concluded, “The Company is diligently monitoring and adjusting its response not only to the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to the challenges presented by the weakening U.S. Dollar, shifts in global sourcing patterns and political uncertainty in the U.S. and U.K. I believe that the Company under the current leadership team is emerging from the current crisis better positioned for long-term profitability and the creation of sustainable shareholder value.”

The Company’s gross profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was $81.8 million compared to $79.5 million in the corresponding fiscal 2020 period, an increase of $2.3 million or 2.8%. Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $28.7 million, representing an increase of $2.2 million or 8.2%, from $26.5 million in the fiscal 2020 period. The Company’s gross margin as a percentage of net sales for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal year 2021 was 28.4% and 29.0%, respectively, which increased from 26.6% and 27.4% in the prior fiscal year periods, respectively. The gross margin as a percentage of net sales improvement is due to favorable changes in product mix and timely actions taken by the Company to reduce manufacturing overhead during the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Operating expenses, excluding restructuring loss, for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $71.7 million and $25.1 million, respectively, or 24.9% and 25.3% of net sales in those periods, compared to $85.1 million and $26.5 million, respectively, or 28.4% and 27.4% of net sales in the comparable fiscal 2020 periods. The reduction in operating expenses is due to year-over-year synergies realized through the integration and rationalization of fiscal 2019 acquisitions, lower personnel costs through reduction-in-force and employee furlough activities during the COVID-19 economic downturn, lower marketing and travel expenses, along with government subsidies received for maintaining employment levels at the Company’s international operations.

Restructuring charges for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2021 represent the legal, administrative and asset impairment cost associated with the restructuring of the Company’s Canadian subsidiary, net of the benefit related to the Plan of Compromise agreed with the subsidiary’s unsecured creditors.

The lower interest expense during the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year was principally due to a reduction in borrowings under the Company’s credit facilities during the current period.

The provision for income taxes as a percentage of incomes before taxes was 28.0% for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to a benefit for income taxes as a percentage of the loss before taxes of 28.0% for the related fiscal 2020 periods.

Net income for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $5.5 million and $2.1 million, respectively, or $1.75 and $0.66, respectively, per diluted share. For the comparable periods of fiscal 2020, net loss was $3.7 million and $0.4 million, respectively, or $1.16 and $0.13, respectively, per diluted share.

Earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) as adjusted for non-operating income and restructuring charges for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $13.4 million and $4.8 million, respectively as compared to a loss of $2.0 million and income of $1.2 million for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2020, respectively.

For the Three Months

Ended

November 30, For the Nine Months

Ended

November 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 2,104 $ (398 ) $ 5,535 $ (3,664 ) Add: Interest expense, net 383 583 1,229 1,885 Provision/(benefit) for income taxes 818 (155 ) 2,153 (1,426 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,180 1,194 3,402 3,587 Non-operating income – – – (2,370 ) Restructuring charges 301 – 1,110 – EBITDA as adjusted for non-operating income and restructuring charges $ 4,786 $ 1,224 $ 13,429 $ (1,988 )

Cash provided by operations during the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was $30.6 million as compared to $1.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020, reflecting an increase in operating income and a reduction in net investments in working capital. During the first nine months of fiscal 2020, the Company sold a certain non-core product line and recorded a gain on the sale of $2.4 million before income taxes, which was recorded in non-operating income. In the first nine months of fiscal 2021, cash from operations was used primarily to pay down $17.8 million of debt and increase cash balances. In the prior fiscal year period, cash provided by operations and proceeds from the sale of a non-core product line was used to pay down debt.

Working capital at the end of the Company’s third of fiscal 2021 was $41.1 million compared to $29.1 million at the end of fiscal 2020. Aggregate debt, net of available cash balances at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $19.1 million or 27.6% of equity, a decrease of $27.3 million compared to $46.4 million or 73.9% of equity at the end of fiscal 2020.

On June 29, 2020, the Company’s Canadian operating subsidiary, Roberts Company Canada Limited, was granted an Order by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) to commence a restructuring proceeding under the Companies’ Creditor Arrangement Act (CCAA). This filing was initiated to allow the subsidiary to be able to continue operating while it efficiently restructures its business. The subsidiary has substantially completed its reorganization and is expected to fully emerge from the CCAA protection before the end of fiscal 2021. The Company is not a party to this proceeding.

On January 13, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a one-time, special stock dividend of 5% per share on the common stock of the Company. The stock dividend is distributable on or about February 19, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 18, 2021.

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading global provider of high quality, innovative and value-driven flooring and flooring installation solutions. QEP manufactures, markets and sells a comprehensive line of flooring installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment for both consumers as well as professional installers. Under the Harris Flooring Group ™, QEP manufactures and offers a complete line of hardwood, luxury vinyl, and modular carpet tile. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers, professional specialty distribution outlets, and flooring dealers under brand names including QEP®, LASH®, Roberts®, Harris Flooring Group™, Capitol®, Harris®Wood, Kraus®, Naturally Aged Flooring™, Vitrex®, Homelux®, Brutus®, PRCI®, Plasplugs®, Tomecanic®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Apple Creek® and Elastiment®.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Please visit our website at www.qepcorporate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding economic conditions, sales growth, price increases, profit improvements, product development and marketing, operating expenses, cost savings, acquisition integration, operational synergy realization, global sourcing, political uncertainty, cash flow, debt and currency exchange rates. Forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

-Financial Information Follows-

Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended November 30, November 30, November 30, November 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 98,941 $ 96,682 $ 288,008 $ 299,059 Cost of goods sold 70,277 70,202 206,257 219,565 Gross profit 28,664 26,480 81,751 79,494 Operating expenses: Shipping 11,544 11,152 32,516 33,060 General and administrative 6,897 7,101 20,858 25,849 Selling and marketing 6,687 8,646 18,780 27,012 Restructuring 301 – 1,110 – Other income, net (70 ) (449 ) (430 ) (852 ) Total operating expenses 25,359 26,450 72,834 85,069 Operating income 3,305 30 8,917 (5,575 ) Non-operating income – – – 2,370 Interest expense, net (383 ) (583 ) (1,229 ) (1,885 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 2,922 (553 ) 7,688 (5,090 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 818 (155 ) 2,153 (1,426 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,104 $ (398 ) $ 5,535 $ (3,664 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.66 $ (0.13 ) $ 1.75 $ (1.16 ) Diluted $ 0.66 $ (0.13 ) $ 1.75 $ (1.16 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 3,171 3,164 3,165 3,164 Diluted 3,171 3,164 3,165 3,164

Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended November 30, November 30, November 30, November 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 2,104 $ (398 ) $ 5,535 $ (3,664 ) Unrealized currency translation adjustments 160 349 835 (480 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,264 $ (49 ) $ 6,370 $ (4,144 )

Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except per share values) November 30,

2020 February 29,

2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Cash $ 17,284 $ 4,999 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,132 and $475 as of November 30, 2020 and February 29, 2020, respectively 48,986 49,264 Inventories 61,181 69,061 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,195 4,280 Prepaid income taxes – 740 Current assets 131,646 128,344 Property and equipment, net 13,748 15,168 Right of use operating lease assets 17,199 18,320 Deferred income taxes, net 4,132 4,135 Intangibles, net 12,653 13,871 Goodwill 2,384 2,288 Other assets 2,857 2,824 Total Assets $ 184,619 $ 184,950 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Trade accounts payable $ 37,320 $ 31,114 Accrued liabilities 21,935 19,366 Current operating lease liabilities 5,225 5,262 Income taxes payable 698 – Lines of credit 22,068 40,107 Current maturities of notes payable 3,340 3,399 Current liabilities 90,586 99,248 Notes payable 10,928 7,854 Non-current operating lease liabilities 13,063 14,121 Deferred income taxes 114 114 Other long term liabilities 817 872 Total Liabilities 115,508 122,209 Preferred stock, 2,500 shares authorized, $1.00 par value; 0 shares issued and outstanding at November 30, 2020 and February 29, 2020 – – Common stock, 20,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value; 3,827 shares issued, and 3,139 shares outstanding at November 30, 2020 and February 29, 2020 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 11,087 11,087 Retained earnings 70,422 64,887 Treasury stock, 688 shares held at cost at November 30, 2020 and February 29, 2020 (8,869 ) (8,869 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (3,533 ) (4,368 ) Shareholders’ Equity 69,111 62,741 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 184,619 $ 184,950

Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 5,535 $ (3,664 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Gain on sale of business – (2,370 ) Gain on sale of property – 6 Restructuring (260 ) – Depreciation and amortization 3,402 3,587 Other non-cash adjustments 132 211 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 526 3,057 Inventories 6,999 12,287 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,155 6,056 Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities 12,090 (17,363 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 30,579 1,807 Investing activities: Acquisitions (448 ) (1,324 ) Capital expenditures (576 ) (933 ) Proceeds from sale of business – 4,663 Proceeds from sale of property 252 287 Purchase of equity securities – (1,900 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (772 ) 793 Financing activities: Net borrowings (repayment) under lines of credit (18,634 ) (5,714 ) Net borrowings (repayments) of notes payable 857 (216 ) Purchase of treasury stock (90 ) (90 ) Principal payments on finance leases (68 ) – Net cash used in financing activities (17,935 ) (6,020 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 413 (218 ) Net decrease in cash 12,285 (3,638 ) Cash at beginning of period 4,999 6,467 Cash at end of period $ 17,284 $ 2,829

Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (In thousands, except shares data) (Unaudited) Accumulated Other Total Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid-in Retained Treasury Comprehensive Shareholders’ Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Stock Income Equity Balance at February 28, 2019 – $ – 3,820,785 $ 4 $ 10,963 $ 77,029 $ (8,700 ) $ (3,774 ) $ 75,522 Net loss (12,142 ) (12,142 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) (594 ) (594 ) Issuance of common stock in connection with

exercise of stock options 5,857 – 124 124 Purchase of treasury stock (169 ) (169 ) Balance at February 29, 2020 – $ – 3,826,642 $ 4 $ 11,087 $ 64,887 $ (8,869 ) $ (4,368 ) $ 62,741 Net income 5,535 5,535 Other comprehensive income (loss) 835 835 Balance at November 30, 2020 – $ – 3,826,642 $ 4 $ 11,087 $ 70,422 $ (8,869 ) $ (3,533 ) $ 69,111

