Breaking News
Home / Top News / Quest Obtains a Fourth Extension of the Delay to File a Proposal Under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada)

Quest Obtains a Fourth Extension of the Delay to File a Proposal Under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada)

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 15 mins ago

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. (the “Company” or “Quest”) announced that on November 16, 2017, the Superior Court of Québec granted Quest Rare Minerals’ motion for an extension of the delay to file a proposal pursuant to the provisions of Part III of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, thereby extending the delay to file such proposal until and including December 4, 2017.  This is the fourth extension granted to Quest in the context of the Notice of Intention (NOI) to File a Proposal filed by Quest on July 5, 2017.

The additional NOI period will allow Quest to pursue its restructuring efforts and discussions with potential investors with the aim to emerge from insolvency protection for the benefit of all of its stakeholders, including its shareholders. The Company works closely with its trustee PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc (PWC) to evaluate all available recourses and financial alternatives that may allow the Company to resume activities.

There can be no guarantee that the Company will be successful in securing financing or achieving its restructuring objectives. Failure by the Company to achieve its financing and restructuring goals will likely result in the Company becoming bankrupt.

The Company will continue to provide further updates as developments occur.

About Quest

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. (“Quest”) is a Canadian-based company focused on becoming an integrated producer of rare earth metal oxides and a significant participant in the rare earth elements (REE) material supply chain. Quest is led by a management team with in-depth experience in chemical and metallurgical processing. Quest’s objective is the establishment of major hydrometallurgical and refining facilities in Bécancour, Québec, to separate and produce strategically critical rare earth metal oxides. These industrial facilities will process mineral concentrates extracted from Quest’s Strange Lake mining properties in northern Québec and recycle lamp phosphors utilizing Quest’s efficient, eco-friendly “Selective Thermal Sulphation (STS)”1 process.

1 Patented

For information:

Julie Masse
Vice‑President, Communications
Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. 
+514 228-0377
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.