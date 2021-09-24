Breaking News
Radiation Monitoring Devices Selected as Finalist for the 2021 R&D 100 Awards

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dynasil Corporation of America today announced its Radiation Monitoring Devices subsidiary (RMD), has been selected as a finalist for the 2021 R&D 100 Awards for its Multiplicity Counter for Thermal and Fast Neutrons (MC-TF). The MC-TF is a field-deployable device that first responders can use to quickly assess in real-time and with a high degree of confidence, the threat level posed by a suspected nuclear weapon. The MC-TF jointly developed with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), and Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab (APL), is designed to detect time-correlated fast and thermal neutrons unique to special nuclear materials, which are the core of a nuclear weapon.

RMD’s President, Dr. Kanai Shah, stated that the “MC-TF and many other successful product launches are a result of years of research coupled with strategic implementation of a commercialization model in which multi-agency support is leveraged to transition a technology from the research phase to maturity and launch into the marketplace.”

RMD has been honored with several R&D 100 awards.

2019: CLLBC Scintillators
2014: Triplet Harvesting Plastic Scintillators
2010: SrI2:Eu Scintillators

It was also named a R&D 100 award finalist for LiSr2I5:Eu Scintillator Technology in 2016.

About R&D 100 Awards
Widely recognized in industry, government, and academia as a mark of excellence for the most innovative ideas of the year, the R&D 100 Awards are the only industry-wide competition rewarding practical applications of science. Since 1963, the R&D 100 Awards recognize the most promising new products, processes, materials, or software developed throughout the world and introduced into the market during the previous year. Awards are based on each achievement’s technical significance, uniqueness, and usefulness compared to competing projects and technologies.

About RMD, Inc.

Radiation Monitoring Devices, Inc. (RMD), is recognized worldwide as a foremost expert in the fields of radiation detection and imaging, nuclear instrumentation, and non-destructive test equipment. Since 1974, RMD’s mission has been to conduct world-class research and develop industry-leading commercial products. Today, that mission is undertaken by over 60 scientists and engineers who are more often shaping research and development rather than following it. With more than 70 awarded U.S. patents, RMD’s research and products are utilized in a wide range of scientific fields, from space science to particle physics, nuclear security, clinical diagnoses, non-destructive testing and environmental research. RMD maintains deep relations and a strong positive reputation with U.S. government agencies, corporations, and respected universities and research institutions. It frequently partners with them to develop and advance radiation detection and high-speed imaging technologies.

About Dynasil

Dynasil, a publicly-owned multinational corporation headquartered in the US, focuses on cutting-edge research and commercial product development in photonics. It serves its customer base through five companies — Dynasil Fused Silica, Evaporated Metal Films (EMF), Hilger Crystals, Optometrics, and Radiation Monitoring Devices (RMD, Inc.). It is a global supplier of fused silica, coatings, components, and scintillation and detection solutions. RMD, its subsidiary, is recognized worldwide as an expert in radiation detection and imaging, nuclear instrumentation, and nondestructive testing. Dynasil has an impressive portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents. The company is based in Concord, MA, with manufacturing operations in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and the United Kingdom. More information about the Company is available at www.dynasil.com.

